US soldier Travis King returns home after North Korea expelled him

Associated Press is reporting that the American soldier Private. Travis King who fled to North Korea and was recently returned to the US.

The soldier’s legal situation is complicated, and he will undergo psychological assessments and debriefings. Many questions remain about his case, including why he fled and why North Korea agreed to turn him over.

How was Pvt. Travis King returned to the US?

Pvt. Travis King was returned to the US with the help of ally Sweden and rival China, according to the White House. Video footage appeared to show him walking off a plane in San Antonio, Texas, dressed in a dark top and pants.

He was met by people waiting on the tarmac and shook hands with one before being led into a building. He is expected to undergo psychological assessments and debriefings, and he will also get a chance to meet with family.

Who is Pvt. Travis King and why did he cross into North Korea?

Pvt. Travis King is an American soldier who ran into North Korea while on a civilian tour of a border village on July 18. He had served in South Korea and was supposed to be heading to Fort Bliss, Texas, following his release from prison in South Korea on an assault conviction. His detention was relatively short by North Korean standards, and he was returned to the US with the help of ally Sweden and rival China.

The reason why he crossed into North Korea is not entirely clear, but North Korean state media reports that King fled because of his dismay about racial discrimination and inequality in the military and U.S. society.