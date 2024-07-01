US Issues Travel Warnings, Urges Caution In Caribbean

The United States State Department has issued new travel advisories for two nations amid growing worldwide safety and security concerns.
On September 24, 2024, the State Department issued a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory for Venezuela. This warningmarks only the second such warning for a Western Hemisphere nation this year. This highest-level warning comes on the heels of a similar advisory issued for Haiti just a week prior.
The Venezuela advisory cites a “high risk of wrongful detentions, terrorism, kidnapping, the arbitrary enforcement of local laws, crime, civil unrest, and poor health infrastructure” as reasons for Americans to avoid travel to the South American country. The State Department emphasized that violent crimes such as homicide, armed robbery, kidnapping, and carjacking are common occurrences in Venezuela.
Travel Warning For Panama
In a separate but related development, the State Department also issued a Level 2 advisory for Panama on September 25, 2024. This “Exercise Increased Caution” warning alerts travelers to the risks of crime and potential civil unrest in the Central American nation. The Panama advisory explicitly mentions the prevalence of several crimes. The department warns of theft and residential break-ins, with a particular focus on tourist areas where pickpocketing and purse snatching are common. U.S. officials also noted the occurrence of demonstrations that have disrupted travel patterns and the flow of goods and services in parts of the country.
For those still considering travel to the Caribbean, it’s worth noting that other popular destinations in the region maintain different advisory levels. For instance, Jamaica currently holds a Level 3 “Reconsider Travel” advisory due to crime concerns, though tourist areas generally experience lower violent crime rates.