US$63M recovery loan planned for SVG as World Bank evaluates hurricane damage

WORLD BANK SCOPING MISSION FOR DEVELOPMENT OF A BERYL EMERGENCY RECOVERY LOAN PROJECT CONDUCTED IN SVG

The World Bank Group recently conducted a scoping mission to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Beryl in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. This mission is a critical step toward the implementation of a US$63 million Beryl Emergency Recovery Loan (ERL) project aimed at supporting the nation’s recovery efforts.

Mission Overview:

The mission took place from Monday, August 5, 2024, to Friday, August 9, 2024, and included key representatives from the World Bank Group:

Jared Mercadante , Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Specialist and Task Team Leader (TTL)

, Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Specialist and Task Team Leader (TTL) Elad Shenfeld , Senior DRM Specialist and Co-TTL

, Senior DRM Specialist and Co-TTL Gerald Meier , Senior DRM Consultant

, Senior DRM Consultant Decima Corea, Local Consultant

Engagements and Meetings:

During the mission, the team held consultations with several government agencies and ministries to gather comprehensive insights into the disaster’s impact and the country’s needs:

Government Agencies: National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO), Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA), St. Vincent Electricity Services Ltd (VINLEC), and the Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA).

National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO), Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA), St. Vincent Electricity Services Ltd (VINLEC), and the Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA). Government Officials: The mission also engaged with the Prime Minister, the Minister of Finance, and representatives from the following ministries: National Security Health, Wellness and the Environment Urban Development, Energy, Seaports, Grenadines Affairs, and Local Government Education and National Reconciliation Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture Transport, Works, Lands, and Physical Planning Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour National Mobilisation, Social Development, Gender Affairs, and Persons with Disabilities

Field Visits:

In addition to meetings in Kingstown, the mission team, along with stakeholders, conducted field visits to Union Island, Mayreau, Canouan, and Bequia. These visits allowed the team to directly observe and assess the extent of the damage caused by Hurricane Beryl.

Next Steps:

The findings from this mission will inform the design and implementation of the Beryl Emergency Recovery Loan (ERL), ensuring that the funds are allocated effectively to support the rehabilitation of critical infrastructure and the enhancement of disaster resilience across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.