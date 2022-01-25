USA U19 women’s cricket team wins first international match in SVG

USA U19 Women’s Cricket Team won their first match against the Windward Islands U19 team on Monday 24 January, in St Vincent.

The team arrived in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Saturday for a first-ever U19 Women’s international tour.

USA faced the Windward Islands U19 team, comprising players from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, St. Lucia and Dominica, winning the match by 9 wickets.

The Caribbean team is led by Zaida James who was called up to the West Indies senior women’s high-performance camp last year.

The U19 outfit is led by Geetika Kodali, a regular on the senior national team since she made her debut in 2019 at age 14.

Matches will be live-streamed by the Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB) via this link which will also be provided on the USA Cricket social media channels before the start of the match as well

Live scoring will be available on both CricClubs and in the USA Cricket Match Center here.

Team USA Women’s U19 Squad

Geetika Kodali (Captain)

Laasya Mullapudi (Vice Captain)

Anika Kumar

Bhumika Bhadriraju

Chetna Pagydyala

Disha Dhingra

Jivana Aras

Mitali Patwardhan (WK)

Pooja Ganesh (WK)

Ritu Singh

Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni

Snigdha Paul

Trisha Bhima

Tya Gonsalves

Yashaaditi Teki

U19 Head Coach: Asif Mujtaba

Selection Panel: Ritesh Kadu (Interim Chair), Jyotsna Patel, Deepali Rokade

Match Schedule

Monday January 24 – 1st T20 @ 1pm EST

Tuesday January 25 – 2nd T20 @ 12:30pm EST

Wednesday January 26 – Rest

Thursday January 27 – 3rd T20 @ 9:00am EST

Friday January 28 – 4th T20 @ 9:00am EST

NB – St. Vincent local time is 1 hour ahead of EST.