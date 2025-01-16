USVI Washington DC Official Looks Ahead to a Transformative 2025

Teri Helenese, the United States Virgin Islands’ Director of State-Federal Relations and Washington Representative, enters the new year with a powerful message of hope and progress for Virgin Islanders. After a year of significant accomplishments in 2024, Helenese reaffirms her commitment to advancing the interests of the USVI on the national stage, with a renewed focus on collaboration, sustainability and equity.

Reflecting on 2024, Helenese noted the strides made in strengthening climate resilience, advocating for equitable federal policies, and driving economic development. Among her notable achievements were the successful launch of disaster preparedness briefings across the islands and securing federal funding for advanced energy stabilization systems to mitigate interruptions in the USVI’s power supply.

She also championed vital initiatives to sustain the rum cover-over program, which remains a critical pillar of the Territory’s financial health. Collaboration and communication in the 119th Congress are central to this effort. Working with the Washington lobbyists and the rum cover-over working group, Helenese will continue to advocate for legislative vehicles that prioritize tax extenders and recognize the transformative impact of the rum cover-over program.

“This past year has been a testament to the resilience and determination of the Virgin Islands community,” Helenese said. “We’ve made meaningful progress, and as we usher in 2025, I am optimistic about what lies ahead. Our work is far from over, and I am committed to continuing to advocate for policies and initiatives that uplift our people and strengthen our islands.”

Helenese spearheaded the USVI’s recent partnership with NASA, paving the way for historic space artifacts, including an Apollo Command Module, to be displayed at libraries in St. Croix and St. Thomas. The initiative is designed to inspire the next generation of Virgin Islanders to pursue careers in STEM fields, fostering innovation and ambition among the Territory’s youth.

Economic revitalization also took center stage in 2024, with Helenese championing efforts to attract responsible investment and advocating for the safe and sustainable reopening of the St. Croix Refinery. “The refinery represents an opportunity to restore economic vitality to our community, but it must be balanced with environmental protections,” she emphasized.

Helenese’s advocacy extended beyond economic and environmental concerns to issues of justice and equality. She remained a vocal proponent for the reversal of the Insular Cases, calling them a “stain on the principles of democracy” and pushing for equitable treatment for all U.S. territories.

As the USVI enters 2025, Helenese is optimistic about the region’s future. She underscored the importance of collaboration with regional partners, particularly CARICOM, to foster shared prosperity and economic stability.

“Looking ahead, 2025 is a year brimming with opportunity. From advancing climate resilience to strengthening our economic foundation, we have the tools and determination to make a transformative impact,” Helenese said. “Together, we will continue to build a future that ensures the health, prosperity and unity of the Virgin Islands.”

Helenese thanked the people of the USVI for their unwavering support and pledged to remain a tireless advocate on their behalf. “None of this would be possible without the strength and resilience of our community,” she said. “With your blessings, we will make 2025 a year of progress, prosperity, and promise for all Virgin Islanders.”