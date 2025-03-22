UTC Expands Global Reach with Launch of Grenada Share Class

Unit Trust Corporation Ignites Investment Opportunities in Grenada

The Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) has once again demonstrated its commitment to fostering wealth generation across the Caribbean with the launch of the Grenada share class of the UTC Global Balanced Fund Limited (UTC GBFL). The official launch event was held on March 20, 2025, at the Radisson Hotel, Grenada.

UTC Executive Director Nigel Edwards emphasized that this expansion reinforces the Corporation’s role as a steadfast partner in the economic progress of the Caribbean. “Our goal with the UTC GBFL is to ensure that Grenadians are not just bystanders in global financial markets but active participants, reaping the rewards of smart investing. We know that prosperity is not built in isolation. It is cultivated through collaboration—through regional partnerships, through knowledge-sharing, and through a shared vision of economic empowerment.” Edwards also announced at the launch that investors across the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) will now have the opportunity to open fund accounts online through the UTC GBFL Digital Onboarding Platform, bringing greater convenience to the investment process.

UTC GBFL is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Trinidad and Tobago Unit Trust Corporation and is an investment company incorporated in Saint Lucia. It operates as a collective investment scheme (CIS) in the ECCU and is licensed and regulated by the Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission (ECSRC). The UTC GBFL is available in Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and now Grenada. Since launching in November 2023, the fund has notched an impressive 13 percent return year-to-date as of January 2025 and stands at approximately US 8.7 million dollars in Funds Under Management.

“We are delighted with the response to the GBFL in Grenada,” said Omar Burch-Smith, UTC Regional CIS Manager. “Our goal was not only to introduce the fund but to equip the Grenadian community with the knowledge and tools necessary for financial success.”

Addressing launch attendees, UTC GBFL Ambassador and cricket legend Daren Sammy shared, “Growing up in the small community of Dugard in Saint Lucia, I understand what it’s like to come from humble beginnings while having big dreams. The journey wasn’t always easy, but cricket opened doors for me that shaped my future. Today, I am proud to work with UTC GBFL because they are dedicated to creating opportunities for everyone, regardless of where they start.”

UTC remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering a coordinated regional strategy that ensures the responsible evolution of the financial services industry, promoting long-term sustainability and shared prosperity.