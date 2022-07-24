UWI celebrates Prime Minister Gonsalves recent international accolades

The University of the West Indies (UWI) celebrated the recent international accolades conferred on Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Dr Ralph Gonsalves.

On May 26, President Miguel Diaz-Canel conferred the Order of José Marti on Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

St Vincent and the Grenadines and Cuba celebrated their 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations on this date.

As a result of his role in liberating Cuba from Spain, José Marti is considered a national hero by the Cuban people as a poet, philosopher, essayist, journalist, translator, professor, and publisher.

The Order of José Martí is the highest national award in the country. Gonsalves has been a strong advocate of Cuba’s inclusion in hemispheric forums.

Sir Hilary stated, “It is an honour that is well deserved to our distinguished alumnus, Prime Minister Gonsalves. The UWI applauds his unyielding efforts to promote Caribbean unity and persistence in nurturing strong relations within Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as his commitment to being a loyal ally to our Cuban neighbours.”

Last Tuesday Nicaragua’s President Ortega presented the Order of Cesar Augusto Sandino to Prime Minister Gonsalves during a special ceremony marking the 43rd anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution .