UWI Global Campus Launches Affordable Short Courses

UWI Global Campus Expands Offerings with Short Developmental Courses

The University of the West Indies (UWI) Global Campus has expanded its educational offerings with the introduction of short developmental courses designed to provide accessible and affordable training for professionals and lifelong learners. Previously known as the UWI Open Campus, the institution has rebranded to better reflect its international reach and commitment to global education.

As part of this expansion, UWI Global Campus is offering 10- and 13-week courses at a cost of $600, covering various professional development areas. Classes are set to begin on February 3, and individuals are encouraged to seize this opportunity for personal and career advancement.

Marketing Assistant at UWI Global Campus, Sharon Garraway, said the government has been a key partner in this initiative, sponsoring public servants to undergo training. Additionally, several private sector companies have also taken advantage of these programs to upskill their employees.

To accommodate more applicants, the registration deadline has been extended to January 3, 2025. Garraway is urging individuals to invest in their personal and professional growth by enrolling in these courses. She also noted that a bursary will be available for participants in the Public Relations course, making it even more accessible for those interested in enhancing their communication and media skills.