UWI Press books win IPPY awards

The University of the West Indies Press (UWI Press) is pleased to announce that earlier this month, three of its published books were recognised internationally by the Independent Publisher Book Awards (IPPY Awards).

Traditional and Western Medicine: Voices from Jamaican Psychiatric Patients by Dr Caryl James Bateman received the gold medal in the Psychology/Mental Health category; How Britain Underdeveloped the Caribbean: A Reparation Response to Europe’s Legacy of Plunder and Poverty by Professor Sir Hilary Beckles received the silver medal in the History (World) category and Education and Development: Policy Imperatives for Jamaica and the Caribbean by Dr Canute S. Thompson was named bronze medallist in the Education II (Commentary/Theory) category.

Established in 1992, the UWI Press is a not-for-profit publishing agency managed by The University of the West Indies, which specialises in publishing scholarly books and journals across sixteen disciplines. UWI Press books and authors have received over 100 local, national and international awards and recognitions. These awards have been given for scholarly, editorial, design, production, and marketing excellence.

In response to the IPPY Awards news, Mrs. Nadine D. Buckland, Acting General Manager, of the UWI Press said, “As a regional publisher operating in the global publishing world, we are delighted with the recognition from the IPPY awards. It highlights the high scholarly standards, the reputation built, the synergy of commerce and content, and the work of a dedicated team. As the UWI Press celebrates thirty years in scholarly publishing, this recognition validates the vision of our founding leaders and serves as a catalyst for the future of the UWI Press as the premier scholarly books and journals publisher in the Caribbean.”

An estimated 2,400 publishers enter the IPPY awards each year, from North America and English-speaking countries worldwide. The complete list of medallists of the 2022 Independent Publisher Book Awards can be accessed here.

The UWI Press and the wider university community congratulate the authors on their outstanding contributions to global literary excellence.