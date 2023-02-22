UWI SRC team will seek info on Kick em Jenny from Grenadian citizens

This week, a two-person team from the UWI Seismic Research Center (UWI SRC) will be in Grenada, evaluating the current suite of animations in their digital library and gathering information from the general public about their knowledge of Kick em Jenny in preparation for the creation of a new animation based on the submarine volcano.

The survey results will be made available online later this week. Here is more information: https://uwiseismic.com/uwi-src-animation-suite-survey/

UWI notes that activity at Kick em Jenny has not changed. The official sources of information on Kick em Jenny and geohazards in the Eastern Caribbean are NaDMA Grenada and the UWI-SRC.

UWI-SRC notes THAT there is no change in activity at Kick em Jenny.