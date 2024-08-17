UWI Takes Action Amid WHO’s Mpox Health Emergency Declaration

Statement on Mpox By Vice-Chancellor of The University of the West Indies (The UWI), Professor Sir Hilary Beckles issues the following statement.

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) has noted the declaration by the World Health Organization (WHO) on August 14, 2024 of mpox as a Health Emergency of International Concern (HEIC).

As the leading university in the Caribbean, The UWI commits to dedicate its considerable research expertise for the public good working with regional partners to help face this challenge.

The UWI acquired cutting edge virus sequencing technologies during the COVID-19 pandemic which can now be redeployed against mpox to provide strong early detection mechanisms.

We currently have the capabilities in our laboratories to make rapid and accurate diagnosis of mpox and will work closely with regional Ministries of Health, the Caribbean Public Health Authority (CARPHA), and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to respond to any introduction of the virus in the region.