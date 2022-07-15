UWI to hold Open Campus Country Conference July 19 & 20

The University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, will present a two- day Country Conference entitled: History, Ancestry and Heritage. The Vincentian identity and heritage: From whence we came.’, on Tuesday and Wednesday July 19th and 20th 2022, at the refurbished Open Campus Site.

The aim of the conference is to highlight current research on St Vincent and the Grenadines regarding the indigeneity, immigration, and settlement by peoples of diverse ethnicity. The Conference will provide a forum for the descendants of our indigenous people to give voice to their experience.

The conference has received twenty-three (23) papers from local historians and researchers from England, Scotland, and the United States. These papers and presentations will serve to educate and sensitize the local populace on the influences which have shaped us as a people.

Dr. Garrey Dennie, Historian and Professor at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, USA, is the Featured Speaker.