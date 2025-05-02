UWI Toronto Benefit Awards Raises $460k for Caribbean Students

Over $460,000 Canadian Raised at 2025 UWI Toronto Benefit Awards

The 16th Annual University of the West Indies (UWI) Toronto Benefit Awards was a spectacular success, raising $460,000 in support of scholarships for Caribbean students last Saturday night. Held at the stunning Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Toronto, the prestigious event was attended by close to 500 distinguished guests, including corporate executives, public figures, and community leaders dedicated to supporting higher education in the Caribbean.

Among the esteemed attendees: The Honourable Edith Dumont, Lieutenant-Governor, who delivered special remarks celebrating the positive impact of the UWI Toronto Benefit Awards. Other notable guests were University of Toronto Chancellor Dr. Wesley Hall, Tyndale University Chancellor Harriet Thornhill, TIFF CEO Dr. Cameron Bailey, The Honourable Dr. Jean Augustine, Olympic sprinter Donovan Bailey and Juno Award-winning rapper Haviah Mighty.

“Education is a powerful bridge that spans the divide between poverty and empowerment. As we celebrated the 16th year of this remarkable awards event, we proudly championed our 2025 theme: Bridging the Gap,” shared Dr. Donette Chin-Loy Chang, UWI Toronto Benefit Awards Co-Patron. “For 16 years, this event has been a symbol of hope, enabling hundreds of students to transition from despair to possibility. Together, we have journeyed alongside them, offering the resources, care, and love necessary to help them realize their potential.”

One of the evening’s most moving moments came from the speeches of two of the UWI scholarship recipients, Christina Williams and Lianne Williams, who shared their emotional stories about how the UWI Toronto Benefit scholarship directly impacted them in removing financial barriers.

Once again this year, Scotiabank was the lead sponsor joined by primary sponsors Sprott, Dottori-Attanasio Family, BDO, Air Canada, BMO, Sagicor, Dr. Donette Chin-Loy Chang and WeShall Investments with CBC Anchor Dr. Dwight Drummond as host of the event. The distinguished honourees of the night were:

Luminary Award: Dr. Jason Drew Harrow (Kardinal Offishall) – Multi-platinum rapper and producer, Def Jam – Global A&R, Canada’s Got Talent judge

G. Raymond Chang Award: Mr. Myron Garron and Mrs. Berna Garron – Canadian philanthropists, who have contributed millions to paediatric health and Canadian healthcare institutions

Chancellor’s Award: Onyx Initiative – a non-profit organization founded by Wayne and Nigela Purboo designed to expand the recruitment pipeline and close the systemic gap in the hiring, retention and promotion of Black college and university students, and recent graduates for roles in corporate Canada

Vice Chancellor’s Award: Dr. Mark Beckles, Retired – Community Investment Initiatives – RBC Royal Bank, President & CEO of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund (Canada) Ms. Patricia DeGuire – Chief Commissioner of the Ontario Human Rights Commission, co-founder of the Canadian Association of Black Lawyers and the Black Law Students’ Association of Canada Ms. Leslie Woo, CEO at CivicAction, Founder of shebuildscities.org



The evening’s entertainment was headlined by Tessanne Chin, Jamaican singer-songwriter, winner of The Voice (Season 5), and past UWI Toronto Benefit Luminary Honouree (2014) who had the audience on their feet with her rendition of Donna Summer’s Last Dance. Guests also enjoyed Thunder Dome Sounds featuring Eddie Bullen, Quincy Bullen, Tré-Michael Bullen and vocalist Belinda Brady, along with saxophonist Jesse Ryan.

The evening featured a silent auction and an exciting live auction featuring luxurious prizes such as a pair of Air Canada business class tickets to anywhere the airline flies, stays at villas in St.Lucia or Jamaica and an ultimate dining experience at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel’s The Chef’s Kitchen.

The Patrons of the UWI Toronto Benefit Awards are Dr. Donette Chin-Loy Chang, Mr. Kevin Hibbert and Mrs. Ann-Marie Hibbert, all passionate supporters of higher education and the UWI Student Scholarship Fund.

The University of the West Indies is ranked among the world’s best universities where students receive a world class education. Bridging the Gap captures the essence of what the UWI Toronto Benefit awards strives to achieve—bringing dreams within reach for students across the Caribbean and honouring exemplary leaders whose courage and resilience inspire.