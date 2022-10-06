UWP issues statement on resignation of political leader Lennox Linton

The National Management Committee of the United Workers Party (UWP) –Team Dominica confirms the resignation of Honourable Lennox Linton from the Office of Political Leader of the UWP with effect from Friday 30th September 2022.

This selfless act by Honourable Linton has once again brought to the fore his personality as an inspirational Statesman committed to the growth and development of everyone who resides in the Nation State, as envisioned by him in his oftentimes repeated passionate, truthful and sincere statement that he wishes Dominica to be the best to work, live in and to enjoy life.

The Management Committee assures that the Party’s Constitutional Provisions shall be activated, which will trigger the process of electing someone to be the Party’s Political Leader. In the interim, Senator Francisca Joseph, Deputy Political Leader will assume the duties of Political Leader of the Party.

Honourable Lennox Linton continues to be the Parliamentary Leader of the Opposition and Parliamentary Representative of the Marigot Constituency.

