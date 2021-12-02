St Vincent and the Grenadines government could hire new teachers and reemploy retired ones, as teachers at one secondary school on the island stand in solidarity with their unvaccinated colleagues.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves made the revelation as he spoke on the “sit-in” by the West St George Secondary School staff.

“I can ask the Education Ministry to get new teachers if the situation remains the same. I would ask the Education Minister to hire the retired teachers for short contracts at their places so that students’ study is not compromised”.

On Wednesday, Gonsalves beckoned with teachers not to punish and put at risk the students’ future by sitting in the staff room.

“You want to go to school and stay in the staffroom? I ain’t send any police to move you. I will get somebody else to teach people’s children, including, if necessary, retired teachers. I will pass a Cabinet decision to have them paid whatever their remuneration under the new contract (short term) whilst they continue to get their pension for what they have served already”.

The teachers at WSGSS have been protesting against the government’s mandate vaccination policy in solidarity with all their unvaccinated colleagues. The protest began on Friday, 26 November.

“I have nothing personal with those who are refusing to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19, but they must keep in mind that their decision will have a consequence. If you decide you are not taking it, choices have consequences,” Gonsalves added.

Teachers are among frontline workers who must be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The mandate came by way of SRO 28 of 2021

St Vincent’s main opposition party supports the teachers’ decision and calls on the government to ease the restrictions.

The opposition has branded the policy as “draconian”.