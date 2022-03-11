New WPP CEO Vafa Akhavan pays his first visit to SVG

The newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of the World Pediatric Project (WPP), Mr Vafa Akhavan, has embarked on his first visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Accompanied by the Chairman of the Board of Directors for WPP, Dr Brian Claire, Akhavan spent three (3) days in SVG beginning February 24th to 26th in SVG.

In SVG, the hub in the Caribbean, fruitful engagements occurred with officials from the Ministry of Health, Minister St. Clair Jimmy Prince, and Permanent Secretary, Mr Cuthbert Knights.

The WPP team also had a courtesy call with Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves and Minister of Mobilization Orando Brewster.

The CEO’s trip to the Caribbean also included visits to St. Lucia and Barbados and involved multiple meetings with key stakeholders.

Executive Director for SVG and the Eastern Caribbean, Ms Lauren McIntosh, was also in attendance.

Vafa comes to WPP from his role as President and senior adviser at NueBridge, Ltd, a global consultancy of operating executives serving corporate and private equity clients.

Before NueBridge, he was CEO of Forum Corporation, a leadership development consultancy in Boston, and global vice-president of Information and Media, a segment of McGraw-Hill in New York.