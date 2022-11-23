Vakeesha John elected President of the NDP Youth Arm

Press Statement of the NDP Young Democrats Convention and Rally

On Sunday 20th November 2022, the New Democratic Party hosted its Youth Convention at the J.F. Mitchell Auditorium, Democratic House. The convention was celebrated under the theme, “My Decision – My Future!”

The featured address was delivered by Senator Shevern John who encouraged the young people to stand up and be counted. She also reminded them of the NDPs commitment to ensure that the young people of SVG are represented on the various boards in this country.

The President of the NDP, Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday also addressed the convention. He assured the young people that an NDP government will, as a matter of policy, elevate youth development as a foundational element of national development. He further reiterated his commitment to cutting student loans interest rates, investing in technical skills training programs and also paying the fees for students sitting the CXC external examinations.

Other speakers included Mr. Chieftain Neptune, Senator Israel Bruce, P.R.O Lavern King, North Windward Youth President Shania Nero, South Central Windward Youth President Alphina Jacobs and Damion DaSousa from East St. George.

The delegates also had the opportunity to elect a new executive for the Young Democrats. The elections were conducted by Brenton Smith, the Secretary General of the NDP.

The following persons were elected to serve on the new executive:

President – Vakeesha John

Vice President – Esteban Hernadez Richards III

Secretary General – Kimisha Ollievrre

Public Relations Officer – Damion DaSousa

Treasurer – Alicia Lavia

In commenting on the newly elected executive Dr. Friday said, “I have every confidence in these young people who were elected to serve this great party and they have my full support, we will work together for a better SVG.”