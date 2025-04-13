Valeo Experience Concludes Blossom Blocks Easter Camp 2025

The Valeo Experience Wraps Up a Transformative “Blossom Blocks” Easter Camp 2025 for Teens in St. Vincent.

The camp ran from April 7-11th, 9am-2pm each day, at the Sunset Shores Beach Hotel, and had teens ages 12-16 years in attendance. The week-long empowerment and personal development program was designed to equip teens with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to thrive in today’s world. The vibrant group of young participants engaged in a series of dynamic workshops, hands-on activities, and creative sessions focused on topics like mental health, personal branding, communication, social media awareness, goal setting, and self-image.

The camp featured a powerhouse lineup of presenters, including

Verdine Roberts on Identity and Knowing Who You Are

Candice Sealey of Ignite Marketing on Branding and Self-Image

St. Clair Stapleton of MASA Inc. on Goal Setting

Elroy Quammie on Social Media Awareness and Cyberbullying

Sheridan Lewis on Social Graces and Dining Etiquette

Oto Essien on the Role of Music in Development

Analitha Dublin on Depression & Anxiety

Andrew Dasilva on Age-Appropriate Communication

Colville Thorpe on Decision making & Moral Reasoning

Sigmund Wiggins on Leadership

Codero Telesford on Sexuality

Teresa Endeavor Ferdinand on Managing Anger, conflict & Bullying

Lee-Andra Guy on Art and Creative Expression

Each session was curated to build confidence, spark self-reflection, and promote positive life skills among the youth. The camp wrapped up with a celebration, where participants enjoyed a fun-filled pool day, received certificates and gift bags, and reflected on their incredible journey.

“Blossom Blocks is more than just a camp—it’s a launchpad for youth empowerment. The growth we’ve witnessed this week has been phenomenal, and we’re proud to be part of shaping the next generation of leaders,” said Dr. Jozelle Miller, Founder of The Valeo Experience.

Special thanks to the sponsors: ECGC, Cash Money Auto & CG Production for making this event a memorable one.