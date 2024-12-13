Update: Conductor Dies, Two passengers injured in Van Accident

Conductor Dies in Early Morning Traffic Accident

Accident Claims Life, Injures Two in Point Village St. Vincent

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating a fatal road traffic accident that occurred in the early hours of December 13, 2024, in Point, which tragically claimed the life of a 31-year-old conductor.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a green Toyota Hiace passenger van, registration HA-42, was traveling from Owia to Georgetown, when it reportedly encountered mechanical difficulties, veered off the roadway, and went over an embankment.

Olando Davis, a 31-year-old conductor of Richland Park, died at the scene. Additionally, two passengers, including an adult female and a minor, sustained injuries and were transported to the Modern Medical Hospital in Georgetown for medical attention.

The RSVGPF is urging anyone with information that could assist in this matter to come forward. Persons with information can contact the following numbers:

Police Emergency: 999 / 911

Police Control: (784) 457-1211

Georgetown Police Station: (784) 458-6239

The RSVGPF extends its condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Davis and continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.