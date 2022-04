St Kitts and Nevis are in mourning today as news broke that Ambassador Vance Amory passed away.

He was 72. Amory served as Nevis’ second Premier from 1992 to 2006. He was again elected to the position from 2013 to 2017.

He was also an accomplished cricketer serving on the Leeward and combined Leeward and Windward Islands squads during the 1960s, 70s and 80s.

His cause of death was not revealed. Funeral details and tributary arrangements will be revealed in the coming days.