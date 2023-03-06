Vanuatu flights restart after cyclones & earthquakes strike the country

Flight NF20 from Queensland’s capital to Brisbane took off at 4.25 p.m., resuming operations to Australia. Flight NF21 from Brisbane to Queensland’s capital took off at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Air Vanuatu updated their itinerary this afternoon to include Port Vila-bound flights from Nadi (Fiji) and Christchurch (New Zealand).

The national airline announced that it anticipates expanding its flight schedule during the next 24 hours, including adding more domestic flights.

Air Vanuatu said, “We realize that everyone is eager to fly and return home, and we are working hard to make planes operating.

The airline advised customers to regularly check a specific page on its website for flight updates.

Source : karryon