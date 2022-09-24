St Vincent appoints Vaughan Toney as Ambassador-at-Large

On Saturday, Vaughan Toney was appointed Ambassador-at-Large for St Vincent and the Grenadines. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves at a town hall meeting held in Brooklyn, New York.

Gonsalves said he asked Toney’s permission before making the announcement at the meeting.

“As a result of a government decision, Mr Vaughn Toney is appointed as Ambassador-at-large for St Vincent and the Grenadines”.

A diplomatic passport will be provided to his excellency Mr Vaughn Toney at the earliest opportunity, Gonsalves said.

Despite having a lot of awards in his office, Toney said being recognized by his own country and people is the most satisfying.

“I am humbled, honoured and above all inspired to continue doing the work that has brought me to this point”, Toney said.

For many years, Toney has been an integral part of the Vincentian diaspora and is the President and CEO of The Friends of Crown Heights Educational Centers.