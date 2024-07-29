VEC Proclaims Nicolas Maduro as President for the Period 2025-2031

On Monday, the National Electoral Council (CNE) officially proclaimed Nicolas Maduro as president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela for the period 2025-2031.

“Defeating fascism and its demons is a historic feat and our people have done it! Once again, our people have done it!” President Maduro said after officially receiving the credential that will allow him to govern the country until 2031.

“Peace and unity in Venezuela are irreversible,” he emphasized and denounced that the Venezuelan far-right has launched an attempted fascist coup to ignore the results of the elections.

The Bolivarian leader also stressed that those U.S.-backed politicians who question the 2024 elections are the same ones who led violent groups that sought to sow chaos and violence on previous occasions.

“Today, they are rehearsing the first steps to destabilize Venezuela and impose a cloak of harm and aggression. However, I tell those who support the operation against democracy that we already know such a movie. And this time there will be no weakness whatsoever,” Maduro pointed out.

On Sunday night, CNE President Elvis Amoroso presented the data from the electoral records computed up to that point, which clearly indicated the statistical trend that ultimately prevailed.

In an election in which over 21 million citizens were called to participate, the candidate of the Great Patriotic Pole, Nicolas Maduro, obtained 51.2 percent of the votes, followed by the candidate of the Democratic Unitary Platform, Edmundo Gonzales, who obtained 44.2 percent of the votes.

Previously, through a message posted on social media on Monday, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino-Lopez congratulated President Maduro on his re-election.

“The people turned out en masse for a peaceful democratic celebration and independence triumphed over colonialism. From the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) we congratulate our Commander in Chief, Nicolas Maduro, on his victory and celebrate his new call for national dialogue and unity,” he said.