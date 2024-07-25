Vector Unit Urges Public to Secure Water Tanks Against Mosquito Breeding

PAY CLOSE ATTENTION TO YOUR WATER TANKS

Field Assistant at the Vector Control Unit Reynold Lynch is calling on the public to play close attention to their water tanks as these receptacles can become a breeding site for mosquitoes.

His advice comes as several teams from the vector control unit visited the Grenadine islands such as Union Island and Canouan as part of efforts to prevent the spread of mosquito borne diseases.

Lynch said since many residents rely heavily on either plastic water tanks or those made from concrete to store water, these tanks possess an overflow hole which should be meshed to prevent mosquitoes from entering or leaving the tank.

He added that the cover of the tank should either be secured with a pin, if the tank is being used for water harvesting and one should ensure that the harvesting system employed does not allow for mosquitoes to enter the tank.

Lynch advised that water tanks should be mounted at least six feet from the ground adding that they should be checked regularly for leaks.

For water which is not used as potable water, Lynch said acquarium fish can be added to the tank to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.