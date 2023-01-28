Vedant Shetty of SVG won the ECCB stamp contest in the 5-11 age group

ECCB Announces 40th Anniversary Stamp Competition Winners

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has revealed the winners of its stamp competition held as part of the Bank’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

Vedant Shetty of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines won the 5-11 age group, Mea Emmanuel of Saint Lucia won the 12-17 age group, and Maxanne Rocke of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines won the 18 and above age group.

The awardees were recognized and presented during the official launch of the Bank’s 40th Anniversary festivities, which took place on January 19 at the Sir Cecil Jacobs Auditorium in Saint Christopher (Saint Kitts) and Nevis and was broadcast virtually to all ECCB member states.

In addition, the Bank recognized Adiaha Inanga of Saint Christopher and Nevis, David Blackette of Grenada, and Melvern Hughes of Anguilla for coming in second place in their respective categories.

The winning stamps will likely be issued in September.

The value of the stamps will be determined by the most popular stamps in each ECCB member country.

On October 1, the ECCB will celebrate four decades of service to the governments and people of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.

During its year-long centennial festivities, the Bank has initiated a series of events intended to engage the public in all of its member states.

Source : ECCB