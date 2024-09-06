VEEP Hands Over Ruminant Pens to Rabacca Livestock Centre

SMALL RUMINANT PENS (VEEP)

On Monday, 2 September 2024, the Ministry of Agriculture’s (MOA) Livestock Division, through the World Bank – funded Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP) received two ruminant pens at the Rabacca Livestock Breeding & Multiplication Centre.

The project, valued at EC$944,107.92, was awarded to Ambris and Pilgrim Building Contractors (AP Construction), who successfully completed the project within an 8 month period.

During a brief ceremony, Allan Pilgrim officially handed over the ruminant pens to Dr Monica Davis, Veterinarian Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division; who expressed appreciation and optimism for the positive impacts these pens will have on agriculture in the near future.

Both pens were an investment through VEEP to provide suitable accommodation for the animals at the centre – including those that were recently imported under the UBEC CERC, Food Insecurity Project.

VEEP is being implemented by the Economic Planning Division (Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology).