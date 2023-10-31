VEEP forestry program to employ 190 workers in northern St Vincent

VEEP/WORLD BANK FUNDED FORESTRY PROGRAMME WILL RECRUIT 190 WORKERS IN THE NORTH LEEWARD AND NORTH WINDWARD REGIONS

As part of the April 2021 volcanic eruptions recovery efforts, the Economic Planning Division (Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology) and the Forestry Department (Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour) are collaborating on a programme that will focus on forest biodiversity conservation and watershed management – targeting the northern forested areas of Saint Vincent.

This five-month forestry programme – which is a sub-component of the World Bank financed Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP) – will be recruiting approximately 190 experienced forestry workers, who reside in the North Windward and North Leeward communities. The application period will run from October 31 to November 7, 2023.

The overall aim is to protect the country’s biodiversity, maintain the habitat of endemic species and reduce the impact of climate change through specific activities which include Forestry Management (removal of fallen/broken trees, vines and other debris), Soil and Water Conservation (planting of vegetation, reforestation and construction of contour drains), wildlife conflict management, and environmental education and training.

Participants must meet the following general criteria:

A minimum of one (1) year involved in forestation/conservation or agricultural field work or any other related sustainable land management practices

Experience with sustainable practices such as Soil and Water Conservation, Forest/Tree Management, Reforestation/Enrichment Plantation, Argo-Forestry and Nursery Management

Be willing and able to walk long distances and at high elevations in the forest

It is also expected that the selected workers will have knowledge of the usage of appropriate tools and light machinery; and be physically able and willing to endure working conditions that involve being exposed to the sun and rain in unsheltered areas, walking/hiking in remote areas that are not accessible by vehicle, and working in sloping areas along waterways and rivers.

Interested persons can register at the following locations: Orange Hill Agriculture Biotechnology Centre, New Grounds Agriculture Station, Forestry Headquarters – Campden Park, Wallilabou Agriculture Station and the Ministry of Agriculture Kingstown Office. For more information and inquiries, call (784) 457-8594.

The VEEP became effective on December 10, 2021, and is expected to close on December 30, 2026. It is financed by the World Bank (US$40 million) and co-financed by the EU-funded Caribbean Regional Resilience Building Facility (US$2 million).

The implementing agency for this Project is the Economic Planning Division, which operates under the remit of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology.