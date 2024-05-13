Bequia Vehicle Break-Ins Escalate, Targeting Suzuki Escudos

According to reports received by the St. Vincent Times, the Grenadine island of Bequia has seen an increase in vehicle break-ins. However, the break-ins appear to be targeting Suzuki Escudos.

Several sources and locals confirmed the information, asserting that it’s not a typical break-in because there’s no damage to glass or doors; instead, you simply lose items and discover your vehicle in a different location from where you parked.

Information revealed that in one night, there were seven break-ins between Paget Farm and Port Elizabeth.

An ambulance driver, who spoke with the St. Vincent Times, expressed concern over the two break-ins to his vehicle in recent weeks.

“The latest report I made to the police was last week; it’s a mess here on the island. Worse yet, as an ambulance driver, what would transpire if my vehicle was stolen and I were unable to reach work due to some unforeseen circumstance? The first time they stole my sound system, something needs to be done.”

Another resident, a woman who preferred to remain anonymous, said, “They took all the seats, radios, and everything they could have walked with. It’s crazy.”

Radios, sound systems, seats, carjacks, and other easily removed parts are among the items stolen, according to several Port Elizabeth residents who spoke to the St. Vincent Times.

One resident said, “I woke up and saw an empty spot where I parked the night before; we searched and found it in the Spring area.”

Efforts to get information from the police proved futile.