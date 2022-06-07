Minister of Urban Development Senator Julian Francis on Tuesday night thanked the physical planning department and the ministry responsible for that unit for making a bold move to do what they did on the weekend.

On Monday 6 June, vending stalls outside Massy Supermarket in Arnos Vale were demolished.

“It is a smaller situation than Kingstown itself. The numbers are much smaller. I mean, if you have 20 persons out there vending, you have plenty. But the evidence revealed in that exercise is a shame on the persons who operate in that situation”.

Francis said the details surrounding the vendor’s operations are dark.

“Vendors were leaving fruits in boxes under their sheds, nighttime and weekend, and rats coming and eating the fruits. There are no toilet facilities out there. Persons ease their bowels in and among and around”.

“And where they figure the rats are taking too much advantage of them. They get cats and put them in the boxes to attack the rats”, Francis said.

Francis said it was a very revealing exercise, and he is sure that those responsible for the operation on the weekend will speak more in detail about what was unearthed.