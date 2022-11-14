Vendors outside PH Veira removed as new management takes over

The road in front of the P.H. Veira & Co. building on Bay Street, Kingstown, was cleared of the improvised board stalls used for vending over the weekend, and vendors were advised to discontinue their activities.

On Monday,14 November, new management took over the 80-year-old company and issued an order prohibiting outside vending.

Saturday, the Kingstown Town Board notified vendors by letter of the forthcoming changes.

“The Kingstown Board desires to inform you that on Monday, November 14, 2022, the company owners will require accommodations for their delivery vehicles. Therefore, you cannot occupy the present space beginning on Monday, November 14, 2022. Your assistance is much appreciated”.

Before the issuance of Saturdays notice The Kingstown Town Board made the following public declaration on November 10:

“The two (2) new vegetable markets (Uptown, besides C. K. Greaves & Co. Following the opening ceremony, street vendors that have registered with the Kingstown Board will occupy these structures. On Monday, November 21, 2022, those who have been ordered to vacate the street will be forbidden from engaging in street vending”.

On Monday, 14, social media videos revealed that there was still sporadic street vending in front of the PH Veria and Co. building, as a few sellers moved from the sidewalk to the road.

Over the years, the government has made steps to clean up Kingstown and rid the streets of so-called unattractive vendors.