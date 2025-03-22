Venezuela Accuses U.S, El Salvador of Improperly Expelling Migrants

On Friday, during the meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Venezuela strongly reproached the United States for deporting Venezuelan immigrants without criminal records to a maximum-security prison in El Salvador.

“The U.S. is paying El Salvador sums of money for each Venezuelan received as an alleged criminal, without due process and subjected to cruel and degrading treatment, as evidenced by countless videos released even by Salvadoran authorities,” said Alexander Yanez, the Venezuelan ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva.

Addressing the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, the Bolivarian diplomat asserted that “your office has a crucial responsibility in condemning this atrocity, and the indifference of the organization and the human rights system only confirms, as has happened in the Palestinian genocide, the ineffectiveness and lack of credibility of this system.”

Yanez emphasized that the U.S. is using the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to expel Venezuelan citizens, a law whose previous applications have demonstrated its inhumanity. In this regard, He recalled that this act was invoked to send Japanese descendants to internment camps on U.S. soil during World War II.

“The White House is using Venezuelan migrants to prove they are firmly delivering on their campaign promise of mass deportations, flagrantly violating all human rights of these people,” Yanez stated, warning that the U.S. will also apply the 1798 Act against migrants from other Latin American countries.

He also warned that U.S.-El Salvador cooperation is normalizing “the trade of migrants as a new economic activity,” which is happening with the complicity of the Venezuelan far-right opposition, other governments allied with Washington, and even UN agencies.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez Condemns “Human Rights Violations” Against Venezuelan Migrants in El Salvador

The recent statement by Delcy Rodríguez, Executive Vice President of Venezuela, regarding the alleged kidnapping of Venezuelan migrants in El Salvador has sparked significant international attention. Rodríguez described the incident as a “blatant violation” of human rights, emphasizing that these migrants were unjustly deported from the United States and subsequently held in conditions she compared to a “concentration camp.”

Rodríguez highlighted the responsibility of both the U.S. and Salvadoran governments in violating international conventions protecting migrants. She asserted that these Venezuelan citizens committed no crimes in their home country or in the nation where they were detained.

Her remarks align with the broader narrative of the Venezuelan government, which aims to shed light on the challenges and vulnerabilities faced by migrants, particularly those fleeing Venezuela’s ongoing economic and social crisis.

The Vice President called on the international community to demand an explanation from Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele regarding the treatment of these migrants.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Government of Venezuela Facilitates the Return of 311 Migrants to Their Homeland

On the morning of Thursday, a flight from the state-owned airline CONVIASA arrived at Maiquetia Airport with 311 Venezuelan migrants who had been deported from the United States to Mexico.

This was made possible by the Return to the Homeland Plan, which has been promoted by President Nicolas Maduro since 2018 and has provided free assistance to nearly one million people. This is the fifth plane to arrive in Venezuela with repatriated citizens in the past week.

Previously, on Wednesday, the Bolivarian leader confirmed that half a million migrant children have joined Venezuelan schools during the current academic year after returning to the country with their families.

Maduro accused the U.S. santions of having caused migration and asserted that the children were discriminated against “for being Venezuelan.” “We are recovering. Most of the migrants have returned and are here with their families,” the Venezuelan president said.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

President Maduro Announces Comprehensive Strategy to Combat Colombian Drug Trafficking in Venezuela

In his weekly program “Con Maduro +,” Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro reaffirmed his commitment on Monday to eradicate Colombian drug trafficking in the country through a comprehensive strategy that integrates military, police, and community efforts.

During his address, the president highlighted the recent seizure of over 5,000 kilograms of drugs and the destruction of illegal camps used by narco-paramilitary groups on Venezuelan soil.

President Maduro emphasized that collaboration between military and police forces, alongside community support, is crucial to eliminating all traces of drug trafficking in the country. “Venezuela will be healthy and at peace,” he stated, underscoring his government’s determination to implement its “7T Plan” to tackle this issue.

Source: Telesurenglish.net