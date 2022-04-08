Venezuela and ALBA-TCP ratify friendship with govt’s of the regional bloc

The Deputy Minister for Multilateral Affairs of the Ministry of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Rubén Darío Molina, held a meeting with the Executive Secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), Sacha Llorenti, in the framework of the regional organisation’s agenda after the Summit of Heads of State and Government, held in Havana, Cuba.

Both diplomats ratified the close relationship of friendship between the peoples and governments that make up ALBA-TCP and addressed issues related to the global situation.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Venezuelan Parliament demands respect for Alex Saab’s immunity

The Venezuelan National Assembly on Wednesday approved an agreement to demand respect for the diplomatic status of Alex Saab, who was arrested in Cape Verde, Africa and later illegally extradited to the United States.

The document reiterates that Saab was “detained illegally and arbitrarily, without an arrest warrant, when he was on a diplomatic mission” while he was making agreements on food issues for the benefit of the Venezuelan people.

Parliamentary president Jorge Rodríguez announced that the unanimously approved bill will be handed over to the official’s family by a parliamentary commission.

Source: Telesurtv.net

Venezuela and FAO to hold workshops to strengthen their cooperation framework

The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela held a working and follow-up meeting with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, in order to follow up on the various joint cooperation projects.

During his participation in this meeting, the Sectoral Vice-President for Planning, Ricardo Menéndez, informed that “we are going to hold workshops with the different ministries that are part of the areas of cooperation with the FAO in our country to strengthen our cooperation framework and make adjustments for this that will lead us to the year 2024 and 2030 as the immediate dates for the development of our relations”.

He also reiterated the Bolivarian government’s commitment to confront the different issues that have arisen with coercive measures, as well as the dynamics of the pandemic and the resilience that the Venezuelan people have demonstrated. “We have learned that it means the commitment of the Venezuelan state to guarantee food for our people, to do everything possible and to focus on a positive agenda”.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Venezuelan government reactivates dialogue with social sectors

With the aim of reactivating national dialogue, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro received members of the Civic Forum on Tuesday and later legislators from the Democratic Alliance coalition, official sources reported.

Official media indicated that the Simón Bolívar hall of the government’s Miraflores Palace was the venue for the meeting with the Civic Forum, which includes human rights organisations, academics, religious groups, businessmen and trade unions.

Present with Maduro were the first combatant Cilia Flores, the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, the deputy Nicolás Maduro Guerra, the member of the Movimiento Ciudadano Dale Letra, Mariela Ramírez and the president of Acción Solidaria, Feliciano Reyna.

Source: Telesurtv.net

Argentina and Venezuela boost air-commercial connectivity

The president of the Venezuelan National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC), Juan Teixeira Díaz, and the national administrator of Civil Aviation of Argentina (ANAC), Paola Tamburelli, agreed on Tuesday to strengthen the aero-commercial relationship, as well as to increase the frequency of flights between the two countries.

In this regard, the signing of the bilateral agreement took place during the International Air and Space Fair in Chile, where the two South American nations stressed the commitment to promote actions aimed at International Civil Aviation.

“We continue working to strengthen air connectivity between Venezuela and Argentina, towards the elections of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), where both countries will represent Latin America”, said INAC President Juan Teixeira.

Source: Telesurtv.net

Maduro accuses Duque of planning attacks against Venezuela

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, denounced that his Colombian counterpart, Iván Duque, ordered to deepen the attacks and acts of sabotage to destabilise his country.

According to the Venezuelan leader, President Ivan Duque held a meeting with a right-wing extremist group in the country’s capital where he gave the order to deepen the actions against Venezuela.

The Venezuelan head of state said that the target of the attacks and sabotage would be the electricity system and the country’s drinking water service.

Source: Telesurtv.net

Bolivarian government backs adoption of resolution against coercive measures at the United Nations

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Félix Plasencia, said that Venezuela supports the adoption of the resolution presented by the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to the United Nations Human Rights Council on the impact of unilateral coercive measures (UCM).

The resolution submitted by Mnoal raised the “Negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights”. In the framework of the 49th session of the Council, the Venezuelan diplomat stressed that the resolution was adopted by a large majority. The measure was backed by 27 votes in favour, 14 against and six abstentions.

“We are an indisputable majority. Venezuela continues to firmly reject the criminal scourge of the UCM, together with 120 member countries of the NAM, and other nations of the international community that respect the principles of international law, multilateralism and the UN Charter”, said the foreign minister.

Source: Telesurtv.net

Venezuela and ICC explore mechanisms for cooperation and joint technical assistance

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, held a meeting with the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim A.A. Khan QC, in which they reported on progress in the implementation of new mechanisms for cooperation and joint technical assistance.

The President indicated that a technical assistance office of the ICC Office of the Prosecutor will be established in the country, as part of the memorandum of understanding signed by both parties in November 2021.

In addition, this office will have inter-institutional cooperation, with the participation of the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights which is in the South American nation. “We are the first to be interested in the full prevalence of human rights”, he emphasised.

Source: Telesurtv.net