Venezuela and Bolivia outline broad cooperation and multilateralism agenda

This Thursday, the foreign minister of Venezuela, Félix Plasencia, and Bolivia, Rogelio Mayta, held a wide-ranging meeting – together with their technical teams – in which they reached bilateral agreements to consolidate an agenda with common and strategic interests.

The strengthening of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) and the International Decade of Languages, as well as the sixth Latin American and Caribbean Sanitation Conference (Latinosan), were among the issues addressed during the high-level meeting.

Foreign Minister Plasencia declared that this meeting will lead to the holding of the Third Venezuela-Bolivia Joint Commission, to be held in the coming months.

He also stated that the fundamental issues are those concerning “the interests that are the focus of our work”, in reference to the citizens, women and men of both countries; at the same time, he said that other relevant issues for this Third Joint Commission would be oriented towards energy, trade, training, agriculture and tourism.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Venezuelan President receives Iranian Oil Minister

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro received Iranian Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji, with whom he reviewed the state of cooperation in energy matters: “I received the most excellent Javad Owji, Minister of Petroleum of the sister Islamic Republic of Iran”, the president wrote on his Twitter account.

President Maduro added that it was a “productive meeting to deepen the ties of brotherhood and cooperation in energy matters. I also reiterated our gratitude and affection for the Iranian people”.

Source: Telesurtv.net

President Maduro announces creation of special fund for workers

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, in the framework of International Workers’ Day, announced the creation of a special financing fund for workers to create labour projects and cooperatives.

“I have approved the creation of a special fund to finance projects for workers. A fund that will function under the direction of the working class,” said the Venezuelan head of state.

According to President Maduro, for this fund the state will be offering an initial 100 million bolivars. Another good news offered by the president in the framework of the central act for the commemoration of the International Workers’ Day is the creation of the digital bank of the workers of Venezuela “to help the working class, to deposit the benefits in Petro to improve the lives of workers”.

Source: Telesurtv.net

Progress on cooperation and joint technical assistance reviewed

The inter-institutional committee in charge of following up on cooperation with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) held its 25th meeting to review the progress of the memorandum of understanding signed between the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the specialised agency of the multilateral body.

The Deputy Minister for Multilateral Affairs of the Ministry of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Rubén Darío Molina, pointed out that Venezuela could also offer its experience and good practices through cooperation and technical assistance in all fields, in addition to receiving the necessary help to face the challenges presented by the country.

“If we were not a country under attack, with unilateral coercive measures and permanent political and military threats from the most powerful power in the world, the imperialist United States and its European allies, we would not have so many difficulties (…) We know what these aggressions have meant for our development model”, he said.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Venezuela refutes claim of intrusion into Colombian territory

Venezuela denied the Colombian Defence Ministry’s claim that the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) were being used to violate Colombian air and land space.

The statement followed a communiqué issued by the Colombian border authorities last Friday denouncing that the FANB crossed the border between the two countries.

“Venezuela ratifies its willingness to protect and defend the entire Venezuelan territory and, respectful of international law, refutes the continued practice of False Positives,” the Venezuelan government said.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry investigated the claim and confirmed that it was unfounded.

Source: Telesurtv.net

Venezuela strengthens relations with Turkey after signing strategic agreements

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro attended the installation of the Third Joint Commission between Venezuela and Turkey where he highlighted the friendship and quality of bilateral relations, where strategic agreements were also signed.

“We have made progress in the Joint Commission on issues such as air connections, trade, industry, medicine, among others. We are happy with the progress we have made, but we can do more and we will do more”, said President Maduro.

At the same time, the Venezuelan head of state announced that in the near future he will be visiting Turkey in order to “accelerate the mutual cooperation plan”.

Source: Telesurtv.net

More than 340,000 Venezuelans have returned to the country through the Plan Vuelta a la Patria (Return to the Homeland Plan)

More than 340,000 Venezuelans have returned to the national territory through the Plan Vuelta a la Patria (Return to the Homeland Plan), according to the deputy foreign minister for Latin America, Rander Peña.

In an interview on VTV, he said that “around 340,761 persons have returned to Venezuela through the Plan Vuelta a la Patria (Return to the Homeland Plan), from Latin American countries. He also indicated that the embassies in those countries receive many calls from people expressing their intention to return to the country.

Peña stressed that the Plan not only contemplates the return to the country, guaranteeing the logistics involved, but also includes social reintegration programmes: “The Plan Vuelta a la Patria sends two messages. One that shows the Venezuelan government’s capacity to guarantee the return and reintegration into Venezuelan society of those who return; and the second, to be able to reconnect with their mother land”, he said.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve