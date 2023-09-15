Venezuela and China Establish a ‘All-Weather Strategic Partnership’

In the early hours of Friday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Algeria after a 6-day visit to China.

“I thank Aymene Benabderrahmane, the Prime Minister of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, for the reception and meeting we held during our time in this nation, with which we are united in deep friendship and commitment to a new world,” I have written on social networks.

Maduro assured that both nations “will continue to expand their cooperative relations for the development of their people.”

The Bolivarian leader also visited this African country in June 2022, when he announced the creation of a bilateral commission to develop an “economic, energy, trade, and cultural map”, in order to relaunch relations at a “higher level”.

Venezuela and China Achieve ‘All-Weather Strategic Partnership’

President Nicolas Maduro participated in the closing ceremony of the 17th High-Level Commission between China and Venezuela in Beijing. Representatives of both nations refined the final texts for the signing of 31 new bilateral cooperation agreements aimed at consolidating an “All-Weather Strategic Partnership.”

“We signed great documents that, due to their content and direction, allow the organization of an agenda for the new era of relations between China and Venezuela,” Maduro said.

“The agreements predict a splendid and virtuous new era with the deepening of financial, economic and commercial relations in oil, gas, industry, mining, agriculture, infrastructure, communication, tourism, and other matters included in the Chinese-Venezuelan strategic agenda.”

“These working, commitment, and action documents must yield concrete results in the short, medium, and long term. They cannot become a dead letter,” the Bolivarian leader said.

“We must work from the heart, from strategic capacity, from intelligence, and from commitment to our countries and humanity,” President Maduro said.

Vice Minister Castillo: Conscience is the people’s wall to stop conspiracies

Communication, solidarity and fraternity are essential to continue strengthening national consciousness, which is the only wall that the people have to stop conspiracies against our country, said the Vice Minister of Anti-Blockade Policies of the Ministry of Popular Power for Economy and Finance, William Castillo.

In this sense, he assured that the people remain in battle, resisting aggression and avoiding the destruction of the State. However, he recognized that the hybrid war to which our country has been subjected has caused great damage; physical, material and psychological to the people.

“I believe that the Venezuelan people have given a lesson in conscience. I believe that with Nicolás Maduro at the head of the Bolivarian Revolution, in a new environment of economic development, of a new productive model of our own, with greater capabilities, we will end up overcoming the burdens and wounds of the economic war,” he said through a video released on social networks.

“Consciousness… the great strength of the Venezuelan people in the face of foreign aggression,” Castillo wrote on his account on the social network X, ratifying what was expressed in the aforementioned audiovisual.

Venezuela will formally request entry into the NDB of the BRICS

“I have given the order to the Minister of Finance, Delcy Rodríguez, to carry out all the necessary procedures and requirements to – in a modest, but significant way – request our incorporation into the New Development Bank (NBD) of the BRICS, because Venezuela is there “building the new world geopolitics”.

This was stated by the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, during the sixteenth edition of the “Con Maduro +” program, carried out from Shandong, in the People’s Republic of China, regarding his historic visit to the Asian giant.

In context, the President expressed that during the meeting he held with the president of the banking entity, Dilma Rousseff, in the province of Shanghai, he expressed his intention to become a full member of the economic organization made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

“I have the certain hope that very soon Venezuela will join the BRICS as a full member,” said the Head of State.

Delcy Rodríguez: Venezuela has a higher banking rate

The Executive Vice President and Minister of Finance, Delcy Rodríguez, reported that Venezuela is one of the countries with the highest rate of banking use, with the Bank of Venezuela being the entity that has the largest number of clients with more than 7 million account holders.

Rodríguez assured that the country has made giant steps in the development of electronic banking: “We have had to develop different options to overcome the blockade. We have made progress in electronic payment, with the Bank of Venezuela also being the leader in the sector, thus highlighting the strength of public banking,” she said.

The mobile payment of the Bank of Venezuela (BDV) concentrates more than 34% of the operations carried out by this electronic method, which positions Venezuela at the forefront of the National Financial System.

This system offers uninterrupted service to users 24 hours a day, every day of the week with immediate availability, which allows it to be preferred by customers due to its innovative digital platform.

“We are going towards the electronic payment system, towards the digital economy, which strengthens trade and the general economy,” said President Niciolás Maduro during his program “Con Maduro +”, broadcast from Shandong, in the People’s Republic of China.

