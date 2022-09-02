Venezuela and Colombia work to reopen their land border

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro confirmed that technical task forces are currently working for the reopening of the Colombo-Venezuelan land border that has remained closed to vehicular traffic since 2015.

“We are taking firm steps for a progressive, productive, and happy opening of the 2,229 kilometers of border with Colombia. We are working in specialized technical work commissions to guarantee security and movement through customs,” he said.

The Bolivarian leader also mentioned that the reopening of the terrestrial border would imply for Venezuela access to a market of 45 million inhabitants in Colombia: “They have high-quality products that Venezuela has always consumed. Four years later, we are now on our feet producing and we have a very good export offer for the people of Colombia,” the Venezuelan president added.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

ICS Brings Venezuela’s Economic Recovery To Light

These data were released today by the head of the ICS, Juan Villamizar, who reported the results of a survey showing that 57.3 percent of Venezuelans believe the country’s economy is recovering.

Of the 1 225 people surveyed in 22 states across the country between August 8 and 12, 30.1 percent see the progress of the economic recovery as certain and 27.2 percent see it as somewhat certain. 16.2 percent believe it is somewhat false and 24.2 percent believe it is false in its entirety, according to the ICS chief’s statements.

A 51.5 percent attributed the growth of the economy to the President Nicolás Maduro’s management and 40.4 percent to entrepreneurs, businessmen, remittances, foreign investment, traders and exports.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Minister Says That Venezuela Ready To Sell Oil Worldwide

“That if it is the Serbian Government or it is the U.S. Government, or it is any Government of the world or any country, even, or any company of any country, because there are also private companies that may be interested in buying crude, excellent,” the official answered when consulted by Sputnik Agency in a press conference.

At the end of June, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic admitted that his nation must find alternatives to Russian oil due to supply difficulties associated with Western sanctions against Moscow for its special military operation in Ukraine, so he considered Venezuela as an option to supply its market.

Meanwhile, President Nicolás Maduro said in mid-August that in one year, the country could increase its oil production to 3 million barrels per day and stressed that the growth projection is maintained despite the sanctions imposed by the United States in 2017.

According to the Government, the sanctions against state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA) prevent any transaction in that country’s financial system, from financing to the purchase of spare parts or maintenance contracting.

In this sense, the Minister said that the limitations for commercializing Venezuelan crude oil in the international market are associated with the sanctions imposed on PDVSA by the U.S. Government.

Furthermore, El Aissami asserted that there is no internal legal mechanism in the country that limits the commercialization of crude worldwide; he insisted that this is the nature of the state-owned oil industry.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

President Maduro Rejects Attack Against Cristina Fernandez

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro strongly repudiated the attack against Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner, whom a man tried to shoot around her home on Thursday night.

“We send our solidarity to VP Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner in the face of the attempt on her life. We strongly repudiate this action, which seeks to destabilize the peace of the brotherly Argentine people. The Great Homeland is with you, comrade!”, Maduro tweeted.

Minutes earlier, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Carlos Faria posted a message expressing on behalf of his country the repudiation of the attack against the Argentine vice president.

“From the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, we repudiate the nefarious attack against Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner by an individual who tried, in vain, to shoot her. We reject this act of violence and we stand in solidarity with the brave Cristina. We are with you!,” Faria said.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

New Colombian Ambassador Arrives in Venezuela After 3 Years

“Before the president of the republic, Nicolás Maduro, the ambassador of Colombia, Armando Benedetti, presents the credentials that accredit him as a diplomatic authority in Venezuela, an action that formalizes the reestablishment of bilateral relations interrupted in 2019,” reported the Presidential Press.

Maduro and Benedetti met at the Miraflores Palace (seat of Government), where the latter was received with honors.

The Colombian ambassador indicated in a message on Twitter that he talked with “about the urgency of reestablishing the ties of friendship that should never have been broken.”

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuelan Embrasur Aircraft Crew Meets With Relatives

27 relatives of the 14 Venezuelan crew members of the plane held in Argentina left the Maiquetía International Airport for Buenos Aires to reunite with their loved ones.

Previously, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro activated a “special mission” so that the crew members of Emtrasur are reunited with their families.

“Our humanist and socialist government is in solidarity with those who need it. The fight for the release of the crew continues,” Transportation Minister Ramon Velasquez said.

The Boeing 747 owned by Emtrasur, which is a subsidiary of the Venezuelan state airline CONVIASA, has been seized in Argentina since June. From the first day of their illegal detention, the plane’s crew has had the support of the Venezuelan government and people.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

More than 1.600 coercive measures applied to the country in seven years

In the last seven years, Venezuela has been the victim of 1.663 unilateral coercive measures, including 763 sanctions direct, imposed by the United States and its allied countries, in order to overthrow the government of Nicolás Maduro and the country’s democracy.

The Deputy Minister for Anti-Blockade Policies of the Ministry of Finance, and President of the Venezuelan Anti-Blockade Observatory, William Castillo, stated, as international organizations have done, including the UN, that the effects of these measures have meant terrible economic devastation, but that The discourse imposed on the population by the factors that support these actions is against public officials and senior government officials.

“The truth is that this has prevented access to medicines, food, the blockade of the oil industry, the Venezuelan debt is blocked, they have stolen all our assets abroad, and that has had a terrifying influence, of course, in the social and economic situation in recent years”, he expressed on the YouTube channel CuatroF Web.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve