Venezuela and Cuba announce increased bilateral cooperation

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro highlighted the consolidation of cooperation relations with Cuba after receiving a delegation from the Caribbean nation’s government on Wednesday.

Maduro said in a message posted on his Twitter account that he received, at the Miraflores Palace, “the pleasant visit” of Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Jorge Luis Tapia Fonseca, Agriculture Minister Ydael Jesús Pérez Brito, and the ambassador in Caracas, Dagoberto Rodríguez: “Both nations, Cuba and Venezuela, are strengthening the union and cooperation for joint development”, said Maduro.

Source: telesur.tv.net

Foreign Minister Plasencia and the Foreign Policy Commission of the National Assembly establish a dynamic of exchange

The Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Félix Plasencia, and the deputies who make up the Foreign Policy Commission of the National Assembly (AN), agreed to establish a dynamic of exchange and meeting to guarantee peace in the country and the dignity of life for all Venezuelans.

From the Legislative Palace, the authorities agreed that Venezuela’s international policy is far-reaching, as it rests on the fundamental pillars of solidarity, integration and cooperation.

“The leadership taken by President Nicolás Maduro against this imposition, which violates international law, the UN Charter and the United Nations System, was one of the main issues we discussed today”, said Foreign Minister Plasencia.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Venezuela receives one million doses of Cuban vaccine against Covid-19

A shipment of 1,000,000 doses of the Cuban Soberana Plus vaccine arrived in Venezuela on Sunday to reinforce the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, which has already reached 96 percent coverage of the population, an official source reported.

The immunologic developed by Cuban scientists arrived early Sunday morning at La Guaira’s Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía. Venezuelan Health Minister Carlos Alvarado said the Soberana Plus doses will serve “to strengthen the fight against Covid-19”.

On Wednesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro urged the population to get vaccinated and announced that 96 per cent of adults had been immunised.

Source: telesur.tv.net

New phase of Plan Vuelta a la Patria to begin in March

From March, a new phase of the Plan Vuelta a la Patria will begin, in which the number of flights for the safe return of nationals temporarily residing in countries of the region will be tripled.

The announcement was made by the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, who explained that, initially; he will attend to those who are already registered so that they can return “to live, to work in their land without xenophobia”.

“The doors of our country are open for them to return and develop in peace, without discrimination, with their families and in their own land”, President Maduro emphasised.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Honduras and Venezuela re-establish diplomatic relations

The governments of Honduras and Venezuela formalised the re-establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations with the delivery-reception of the style copies accrediting Margaud Godoy as ambassador of the South American country to the Central American nation.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia indicated on his Twitter account that the documentation was handed over to his counterpart from the Central American country, Enrique Reina, in a ceremony held at the Government Palace in Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital. Plasencia stressed that with this step, “diplomatic relations between our countries are formally resumed”.

Source: telesur.tv.net

Venezuela announces dismantling of criminal fuel smuggling network

Tareck El Aissami, Venezuela’s Vice-President for the Economic Area and Minister of People’s Power for Petroleum, reported the dismantling of a dangerous organised crime network dedicated to the diversion, smuggling and commercialisation of fuel in the state of Anzoátegui.

He explained that on the instructions of President Nicolás Maduro, the Mano de Hierro operation was deployed and the network, which involved mafia elements, corrupt public officials and right-wing elements, was dismantled.

Source: telesur.tv.net

Minister El Aissami: We are on a path of growth in the energy sector

Tareck El Aissami, the Minister of Petroleum and Vice-President for Economic Affairs, stated that Venezuela is on a path of growth in the energy sector, despite the sanctions against the oil industry.

In an activity with public and private banks, he indicated that the country’s energy industry suffered “the cruelest blow” of all with the unilateral coercive measures, but has managed to recover thanks to Venezuelan technology, national companies and workers.

“This growth is sovereign. We have broken the chains of dependence, of foreign conditioning factors. Venezuela has its own capacities in all fields,” he stressed.

El Aissami indicated that the country is in a “new post rentier economic beginning”, and acknowledged the work done by the banking sector.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

The Public Prosecutor’s Office presented two cases with the arrest of officials for criminal actions.

The Attorney General of the Republic, Tarek William Saab, revealed details of the arrest of the former mayor of the Zulia municipality Jesús María Semprún, Keyrineth Fernández, for transporting six panelas of cocaine.

He recalled that this anti-drug operation also resulted in the arrest of the deputy to the National Assembly (AN) Taína González and six other people against whom the MP requested an arrest warrant from the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) for the crimes committed, and was declared in flagrante delicto.

The arrest took place on January 28th by officers from the National Anti-Drugs Command of the Bolivarian National Guard and the Intelligence and Strategies Directorate of the Bolivarian National Police.

The security forces “processed intelligence information on drug trafficking from Zulia to the Sabana Alta sector of Falcón, from where it is allegedly distributed to the Caribbean islands”, the prosecutor explained.

The prosecutor also reported that, as part of the fight against the illegal marketing and distribution of fuel, 17 people have been arrested, including the former mayors of the Independencia municipality and Pedro María Freites of Anzoátegui state, and the former chief prosecutors of Bolívar and Delta Amacuro.

Saab said that the mayor, Carlos Rafael Vidal Bolívar, taking advantage of his position, and in complicity with other people, including family members and owners of service stations, ran an organised crime scheme.

Source: ultimasnoticas.com.ve