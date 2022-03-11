The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, highlighted that the method used in the South American country to contain the Covid-19 pandemic is one of the most successful in the world. During the graduation ceremony of new doctors, the President stated that “the Venezuelan method to face the pandemic has been one of the most successful methods in the world”.

The President added that while Venezuela is making progress in the fight against Covid-19, in countries such as “Brazil, Colombia, the United States and Europe, the pandemic has had seven waves, with thousands of deaths”.

Likewise, he stated that in Venezuela “control, care, prevention and treatment” of the Sar Cov-2 pandemic was achieved, and informed that 100 percent of the people over 18 years of age have been vaccinated.

Venezuela and Russia review bilateral relations in Turkey

The Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, held a meeting in Turkey with the Foreign Minister of Russia, Serguéi Lavrov, which was propitious to review and deepen relations between both parties.

The meeting took place within the framework of the II Diplomatic Forum of Antalya, in Turkey, scheduled to be held from March 11th to 13th, to analyze and propose joint actions to face the current problems in the world.

“Venezuela reaffirmed the principle of sovereign equality of States as a way to preserve balances for the sake of peace”, expressed the Vice President through her account on the social network Twitter.

The Bolivarian Government proposes an expansion plan for the Latin American School of Medicine (ELAM) “Dr. Salvador Allende”.

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, ordered an expansion plan of the Latin American School of Medicine (ELAM) “Dr. Salvador Allende” for the training of doctors in Latin America.

The initial goal will be oriented to the training of one thousand young Colombians “to go and practice medicine for the people of Colombia”, Maduro pointed out while expressing his solidarity with the population of Neogranadina, which today suffers from an inefficient health system due to the neoliberal policies implemented by the administration of Iván Duque.

“It has been worth so much struggle, it has been worth fighting for a new humanity with education, health and values. The new humanity of solidarity, cooperation and brotherhood of the peoples”, he added.

Venezuelan President confirms meeting with U.S. delegation.

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, in the framework of the meeting with the Political and Military High Command, confirmed this Monday that he held a “respectful” and “cordial” meeting with a delegation of the Government of his counterpart from the United States (U.S.), Joe Biden.

In an announcement broadcast on radio and television, the Venezuelan president informed that last Saturday he held a meeting with a delegation sent by the U.S. Government. “It was a very diplomatic meeting and we spent almost two hours talking”, he added and remarked that the meeting took place in a “respectful” and “cordial” atmosphere.

“In the meeting I was accompanied by Jorge Rodríguez (president of the National Assembly) and Cilia Flores (deputy). We have agreed to work on an agenda going forward, I thought it was very important to talk face to face about issues of interest to Venezuela and the world”, emphasized President Maduro.

Venezuela receives 69 tons of medicines from China

The Venezuelan Ministry of Health confirmed the arrival at Maiquetia International Airport of a total amount of 69 tons of medical supplies from China, which demonstrates the strengthening of bilateral relations.

According to the health authorities, the Venezuelan airline Conviasa transported medicines, medical-surgical and dental material and supplies for the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. This recent arrival marks the 42nd flight from the Asian giant belonging to the China-Venezuela Air Bridge.

Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia holds meeting with UN High Representative in Antalya

The Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Félix Plasencia, informed from his official Twitter account that he held a “meeting with the United Nations High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations, Miguel Ángel Moratinos”.

Likewise, Plasencia completed the information detailing that the purpose of the meeting was “to define strategies to expand Venezuela’s contribution to dialogue, tolerance and global understanding, in the face of current complex challenges”.

The meeting between both parties took place in Turkey, where the II Diplomatic Forum of Antalya will be held and which will also be attended by the Vice-President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez.

President Maduro to reactivate national dialogue process

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced that the national dialogue process will be reactivated with the different sectors of the opposition.

The President stated that “we have decided to reactivate with great strength the process of national dialogue with all political, social, economic, religious and cultural factors of the country”.

He explained that the dialogue process in Mexico received “a tremendous blow, but if we are asking for dialogue for the world, we have to set an example and we are going to reformat the national dialogue process, we are going towards a more inclusive, broader process, which reaches out to all Venezuelans, men and women, who want to move our country forward”. He expressed that the dialogue will be for the “meeting of all sectors for peace”.

