Venezuela and the EU seek to strengthen cooperation mechanisms

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Carlos Faría, held a meeting with the General Director for the Americas of the European External Action Service, Brian Glynn, in order to evaluate cooperation with a view to strengthening relations.

The Venezuelan foreign minister said that his country is willing to increase its ties with the European Union (EU), always based on principles of peace and mutual respect. Both sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the energy, environmental and health sectors, as well as in other fields of mutual interest.

They also stressed the need to strengthen cooperation at the level of regional blocs, and in accordance with factors that are in line with the well-being of the peoples that make up these blocs.

In 2021, Venezuela’s exports amounted to almost 3,006 million euros, making foreign sales 34.98 percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Source: Telesur.tv.net

Venezuelan Supreme Court of Justice upholds Special Economic Zones Law

The Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela (TSJ) declared the Special Economic Zones Law to be constitutional.

Its president, Judge Gladys María Gutiérrez Alvarado, gave the ruling, after the National Assembly passed the law on June 30th. Following this declaration, the legislation will be sent to the executive branch, which, for the sake of its final enactment, must evaluate it within a period of no more than 180 days.

The main objective of the Special Economic Zones Law is to regulate the creation, organisation, operation and administration of areas for the development of economic projects and production chains. It also provides incentives in tax and customs matters, as well as freedom of import and export.

The parliamentary authorities of the Bolivarian Republic pointed out that this law reaffirms the principles of sovereignty and security for national and foreign investors.

Source: Telesur.tv.net

President Maduro holds meeting with Conmebol president

The Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, held a meeting with the president of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol), Alejandro Domínguez, to strengthen the development of the sport in the country.

During his visit to the country, Dominguez “proposed the organisation of the South American Pre-Olympic 2023 in Venezuela”, Conmebol said on its Twitter account.

“Next year – as CONMEBOL – we begin a new cycle, we are going to be much closer, we are going to invest much more and we are going to be much more competitive (…) We need Venezuelan football to challenge itself and that in a short time we not only have the Venezuela that one dreams of qualified for the World Cup, but also champions”, he said.

Source: Telesur.tv.net

President of Venezuela receives credentials of ambassadors

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, received the credentials of the ambassadors appointed by the Republics of Suriname, Rwanda, Saint Lucia and Cambodia, at Miraflores Palace.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Suriname, His Excellency Gustaff Rasiman, spoke cordially with the Venezuelan President about the need to advance the existing cooperation relations between the two countries, as well as the opening of new projects through the exchange of experiences and the strengthening of trade.

Source: Telesur.tv.net

ALBA-TCP approves the creation of the International Youth Observatory

The creation of the International Youth Observatory and the call for the first dialogue of knowledge “National and international exchange of experiences, youth, emerging economies and post-pandemic challenges” make up the actions of the ALBA-Youth space, approved at the Meeting of High Authorities on Youth of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Treaty (Alba-TCP).

From the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, Sacha Llorenti, General Secretary of the regional integration bloc, explained that the Observatory will seek to promote and monitor public policies that accompany, promote and stimulate research, development and prospective initiatives in the political-social areas of ALBA Youth.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

President Maduro: Real economy has grown by double digits

Venezuela is flourishing with its own essence and that is why it is defeating the economic war, said the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, on Wednesday.

During the inauguration of the Expoferia del Ron y el Cacao, at the Bolivar Park in La Carlota, the president highlighted the progress in economic recovery, despite the fact that the economic body was “subjected to the most barbaric tortures that can be known”.

He said that in the first half of the year Venezuela recorded “double-digit growth in the real economy”, although he did not give further details. “But the prospects are truly exciting and rosy,” he added.

“The imperialist sanctions forced us to rebirth a new diversified, productive economy, we went to the countryside to produce food, to revitalise industry”, he said.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve