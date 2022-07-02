Venezuela and the U.S. begin second round of talks

In order to deepen the rapprochement initiated on March 5th, a delegation of the United States (US) government arrived in Venezuela on Monday June 27th to review the bilateral agenda with Venezuela.

The announcement was made by the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, who explained that the President of the National Assembly (AN) and head of the National Government delegation at the Dialogue Table, Jorge Rodríguez, who “is currently meeting with that delegation, where we are continuing to discuss various issues”.

“Jorge Rodríguez is currently receiving a delegation from the United States that arrived two hours ago and is working to give continuity to the communications begun on 5 March, as well as to the bilateral agenda between the government of the United States and the government of Venezuela”, he said during the presentation of the “Simón Bolívar” 2022 National Journalism Award.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Jorge Rodríguez elected Vice-President of NAM Parliamentary Network

The President of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, was unanimously elected as Vice-President of the Latin American Group of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which held its second meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan.

This was announced by Sahiba Gafarova, president of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) and of the European Group of the Parliamentary Network, at the Heydar Aliyev Centre, where the nominees as vice-presidents for the Asia Group and Africa Group were presented.

For his part, Rodríguez sent a message via Twitter expressing his gratitude to the NAM for this election by consensus of the Parliamentary Network: “On behalf of the National Assembly of Venezuela and honouring the libertarian spirit of the people of Simón Bolívar, I am grateful for the appointment as VP of the NAM Parliamentary Network, the organisation par excellence for the construction of the multipolar world as a dream of Humanity,” he said via @jorgerpsuv.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

President Maduro unveils the milestone of the 4 million 100 thousandth home

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, unveiled the milestone of the 4 million 100 thousandth home of the Gran Misión Vivienda Venezuela (GMVV) in the Ezequiel Zamora housing estate, located in Fuerte Tiuna, in the city of Caracas.

The strategic alliances cultivated between the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and Belarus since 2008, under the visionary policies of Commander Hugo Rafael Chávez Frías, have played a key role in the construction of the homes in this housing estate.

In this line, the work of the Bolivarian Government has intensified in this area in view of the next milestone of five million decent roofs. It is estimated that between the months of April and May 2024, the Bolivarian administration will be reaching five million homes.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Venezuela denounces omission of sanctions in HR report

The Venezuelan Ambassador to the United Nations, Héctor Constant Rosales, denounced the omission of the sanctions imposed on the country in the report of the Human Rights Commission.

In this sense, the Venezuelan diplomat affirmed that “we denounce once again the absence of addressing the impact of the illegal unilateral coercive measures on the human rights of our people”.

At the same time, the representative in Geneva stressed that the issue of the economic war through sanctions “is very scarcely addressed, dismissing the terrible impact they have had on all the rights of the Venezuelan people”.

Nevertheless, Constant Rosales welcomed the positive aspects of the Commission on Human Rights report on Venezuela, but reaffirmed that the sanctions are deadly.

Source: Telesurtv.net

ALBA-TCP holds First Digital Alba Meeting

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Treaty (Alba-TCP) is holding the First Meeting of Alba Digital, an event that brings together representatives from 13 nations and aims to propose work strategies in line with the evolution of digital media.

Venezuelan Vice President Freddy Ñáñez, who is also Minister of Communications, emphasised the need to “generate a relevant content production laboratory for social networks”.

Taking as his precepts those defended by Alba-TCP, Ñáñez referred to the value of training influencers to promote the generation of avant-garde content.

The minister called for reflection on the experiences of each Alba-TCP member regarding the educational offer to train influencers, “from the academic-training point of view to mediate and moderate the consumption of digital information, whether through video games, informative or recreational”.

Source: Telesurtv.net

Venezuelan government calls for a new phase of cooperation with Colombia

In an appeal to Colombian and Venezuelan society, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro called for support for the consolidation of a new stage of “relations of peace, brotherhood and cooperation” between Caracas and Bogotá.

“I hope that Colombian and Venezuelan society as a whole will be in harmony in the search for a new stage in relations between our countries and our peoples, a new stage in the search for peace,” he said during the presentation of the “Simón Bolívar” 2022 National Journalism Award.

On 22 June, both authorities engaged in a dialogue that reaffirmed the common disposition to “re-establish normality on the border”, which meant the first high-level rapprochement between Venezuela and Colombia since the break in diplomatic relations in 2019.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Venezuela ready to receive oil producers targeting the European market

Venezuela is ready to receive French companies “that want to produce oil and gas for the European market, for the world market”, said Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

“Welcome whenever you want”, he said in response to a request made on Monday by the French presidency, which urged to diversify oil supply sources in the market, including Iran and Venezuela. According to FranceInfo News, quoted by the Anadolu Agency, France called for negotiations to “return” oil from Iran and Venezuela to the market in order to overcome the world energy crisis.

The Venezuelan leader stressed that “the road has been made”, which is why he reiterated that “we are prepared, ready and willing” to rejoin the oil market in some European nations.

In the context of the G7 summit taking place in Germany, an official of Emmanuel Macron’s administration pointed out the need to curb fuel prices by increasing crude oil production.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Venezuela and the U.S. begin second round of talks