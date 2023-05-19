Venezuela approves a law to protect foreign assets

Venezuela Approves Law For The Protection Of Assets Abroad

The Venezuelan National Assembly (AN) unanimously approved on Tuesday the Law for the Protection of Assets, Rights and Interests of the Republic and its entities abroad.

The law was unanimously approved in second discussion during the ordinary session of the Parliament. The president of the National Assembly Jorge Rodríguez said that “it is justice, deputies, for the homeland, for life, for the future, for the rescue of assets.”

This legal instrument will serve as “fundamental tools in the hands of the National Executive, in the hands of the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic and in the hands of the courts of the Republic and the Public Prosecutor’s Office”, added Rodríguez.

The president of the Permanent Commission of Domestic Policy, Deputy Diosdado Cabello, said that this norm will complement the Organic Law of Forfeiture of Assets, sanctioned last April 27.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela highlights achievements and advances in terms of guarantee and protection of women’s rights, under the leadership of a Bolivarian Government that gives relevance to gender equality and the rights of women in all areas of society, said this Thursday the Minister for Gender Equality, Diva Guzmán.

During her speech before the Committee for the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) when exposing the 9th report of Venezuela on the Human Rights of women, Minister Guzmán highlighted the commitment and permanent work of the national Government and the authorities to guarantee the right of women to live in a society free of violence and the equality of conditions in different spheres of life.

The presence of the Venezuelan delegation before the Committee “reaffirms the commitment of the Venezuelan State to women, to eliminate all forms of discrimination, and guarantee the enjoyment of their human rights, empowerment and comprehensive development.”

For Minister Guzmán, there are “enormous advances in the participation of women in the political life of the country, we have a presence of women in most institutions.”

“We have the presence, among others, of a Magistrate of the Supreme Court of Justice, of the Deputy Second Vice President of the National Assembly, three vice ministers of neuralgic areas, a representative of the Public Ministry, two representatives of the National Electoral Council. As well as a president of a National Public Industry,” she added.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve

President Maduro Meets Brazilian Cooperation

On Wednesday, the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro discussed issues of bilateral cooperation with the Brazilian Cooperation Agency (ABC) Director Ruy Carlos Pereira and the business manager of the Brazilian embassy Flavio Helmold Macieira.

In the meeting held in Caracas, the Bolivarian leader also spoke with the coordinator of Humanitarian Cooperation Jose Solla Vasquez Junior and Technical Cooperation for Latin America Coordinator Maria Augusta Montalvao.

Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil, Vice Foreign Minister for Latin America Rander Peña, and legislators Cilia Flores and Nicolas Maduro Guerra were also present.

“I received the ABC team to work on a development agenda that benefits our peoples and strengthens respect for our territories,” President Maduro tweeted.

After President Lula Da Silva’ inauguration in January, Venezuela and Brazil began to develop an agenda to strengthen mutual cooperation for the benefit of both nations.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela and Colombia Sign Security and Defense Agreement

On Thursday, Defense Ministers Ivan Velasquez (Colombia) and Vladimir Padrino (Venezuela) met in Caracas to address issues related to border protection and security.

During the meeting, the Venezuelan authorities formalized the delivery of three Colombian Navy boats that were found by the National Bolivarian Armed Forces (FANB) in the Orinoco River, in the state of Bolivar in 2020.

Since then, those boats had remained in the custody of the FANB since the Colombian government did not want to claim them during the administration of Ivan Duque.

The defense ministers of Colombia and Venezuela also agreed to recognize the security achievements that the “Bolivarian Shield” has been consolidating for several years.

Through this operation, the FANB have strengthened their presence in border areas where Colombian armed groups linked to drug trafficking often carry out temporary incursions.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela exalts advances in public policies before Unesco

Before the 216st session of the Executive Council of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) Venezuela rejected the blockade, defended the sovereignty of the people and praised the advances in public policies for social inclusion that have been continue to develop under peace diplomacy schemes.

“Despite the blockade, the Venezuelan government advances public policies for social inclusion that guarantee education, science, and culture. It also promotes and believes in the diplomacy of peace,” the permanent representative of Venezuela to UNESCO stressed, Rodulfo Perez.

During his speech, Pérez emphasized that in 2005 “Venezuela was declared before this body a territory free of illiteracy.”

He recalled that a strong universal educational system has been built, with a municipalized and humanized, public and free education, which goes from preschool to university> “Venezuela has come to have more than 150 teachers training at the same time as education professionals,” he said.

On the cultural issue, the Ambassador highlighted the work carried out by the System of Choirs and Orchestras of Venezuela, where more than a million children and adolescents participate.

In terms of inclusion, “Venezuela recently approved the Comprehensive Care Law for People with the Autism Spectrum, being the tenth country to do so,” he added.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve