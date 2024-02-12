Venezuela Blasts Exxon Mobil, Guyana for Destabilizing Campaign

Venezuela defends military buildup

Venezuela Denounces Exxon Mobil’s Campaign

Venezuelan Government denounced a campaign prepared and financed by Exxon Mobil, supported by Guyana, against the constitutional obligation of its State to establish a comprehensive policy on land, island and maritime border areas, to preserve, through the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB).

“Venezuela makes it clear to the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States that the actions of Exxon Mobile and the Government of Guyana, contravene the fundamental principles of international law and constitute an aggression that seeks to destabilize the region”, says the statement of the foreign ministry in X, formerly Twitter.

According to the communiqué, this campaign is nothing more than a ruse to escape the responsibility that belongs to him, before the scandalous declarations Alistair Routledge, President of ExxonMobil Guyana.

The statement adds that Routledge, in addition to replacing the sovereignty of Guyana: “has dared to issue threatening judgments, rejoicing in the presence of military powers in an undelimited sea, where they have received illegal oil concessions, some of them located in an incontrovertibly Venezuelan maritime area”.

Venezuela stated that the actions of Exxon and Guyana also seek to destabilize the region, in violation of the recent agreements reached in Argyle, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and that they in turn add to the constant provocative rhetoric, accompanied by recurring statements by spokesmen from the US Department of Defense and Southern Command, who have settled permanently in Guyana.

The document recalls that Venezuela reserves diplomatic actions, and all those within the framework of international law, to enforce its rights, and urges the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to assume its commitments, in particular those referred to in the 1966 Geneva Agreement.

Source : Telesur