Venezuela Blocks Access to X for 10 Days Amid Spat with Elon Musk

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has signed a decree blocking access to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, for 10 days. This decision follows a public spat with the platform’s owner, Elon Musk, and comes in the wake of a disputed presidential election.

Background

The conflict between Maduro and Musk escalated after the Venezuelan leader was declared the winner of last month’s controversial presidential election. Independent observers and the main opposition have labeled the election as undemocratic, claiming that opposition candidate Edmundo González won by a significant margin.

Accusations and Reactions

Maduro has accused Musk of inciting hatred, fascism, and civil war through his posts on X. In response, Musk has called Maduro a “dictator” and a “clown,” alleging major election fraud. The Carter Center, which observed the election, reported no evidence of a cyberattack, contradicting Maduro’s claims of a “cyber coup.”

Government Actions

In a speech broadcast on state television, Maduro announced that X would be “withdrawn from circulation” by the state telecommunications agency. He accused Musk of violating Venezuelan laws by inciting violence and hatred. This move is part of a broader crackdown on Big Tech, with Maduro also urging supporters to abandon Meta-owned WhatsApp in favor of Telegram or WeChat.

International Response

The governments of the US, Argentina, Uruguay, and Ecuador have recognized González as the winner of the election, while Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico have called for the release of the official vote tallies. China and Russia, however, have congratulated Maduro on his victory.

Protests and Arrests

The disputed election results have led to widespread protests across Venezuela, with at least 23 people reported dead. Security forces have arrested over 2,000 individuals, whom advocacy groups claim are peaceful demonstrators targeted for repression. The opposition, led by María Corina Machado and González, asserts that it has evidence showing a landslide victory for González.

Future Implications

The ban on X is set to last for 10 days, but its impact on the political landscape in Venezuela remains to be seen. The international community continues to watch closely, with calls for transparency and the publication of the voting tallies growing louder.

Conclusion

Maduro’s decision to block access to X has intensified the already volatile situation in Venezuela. As the country grapples with the aftermath of a disputed election, the world watches to see how this latest development will unfold.