Government of Venezuela condemns U.S. cancellation of Chevron’s license

Last Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced the cancellation of the license that allowed the U.S. oil company Chevron to operate in the Bolivarian nation. In response to this measure, Venezuela’s Executive Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, issued a statement, describing it as “harmful and inexplicable.”

Rodríguez stated that “by announcing sanctions against the U.S. company Chevron, intending to harm the Venezuelan people, they are actually inflicting damage on the United States, its population, and its companies.”

Rodríguez also emphasized the Venezuelan government’s stance against these actions, asserting that “the constitutional government of Venezuela and its people, in great national unity, categorically reject this type of action publicly requested by the extremist and failed opposition of the country.”

Source: telesurenglish.net

President Maduro condemns opposition leader’s remarks on Venezuelan migrants

In a recent statement during the commemoration of the 36th anniversary of the Anti-Imperialist Popular Rebellion of February 27, 1989 (known as the “Caracazo”), the president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, condemned the remarks of opposition leader María Corina Machado, who labeled Venezuelan migrants as “criminals” and associated them with the defunct Tren de Aragua criminal group.

President Maduro expressed his repudiation of these statements, calling Machado a “criminal fascist” who promotes sanctions against the Venezuelan people.

President Maduro defended migrants, describing them as part of “our family” and emphasizing that their exodus is a result of sanctions imposed by “extremist right-wing forces.” He called for migrants to return and reintegrate into the country’s development, highlighting the importance of their participation in building a “Venezuelan powerhouse” and family reunification.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuela launches Great Mother Earth Mission to promote environmental protection and sustainable development

The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced this Tuesday the creation of the Great Mother Earth Venezuela Mission, an initiative designed to generate a positive impact on environmental protection and promote sustainable development.

During his speech, the Head of State detailed the seven pillars that will make up this mission: Organization for Life, Planting for Life, Territory for Life, Climate for Life, Wildlife for Life, Sanitation for Life, and Production for Life.

These axes aim to strengthen community structures, promote reforestation, protect ecosystems, mitigate climate change, conserve biodiversity, encourage the cleaning of natural areas, and foster environmentally friendly production practices.

Source: telesurenglish.net

President Maduro announces constitutional reform process in Venezuela

In a recent meeting with the National Commission for Constitutional Reform, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro outlined a timeline for drafting a new constitutional proposal.

According to his statements, after conducting extensive and participatory debate sessions, the final drafting phase of the document will begin in approximately 60 days. The goal is to present a final proposal within 90 days, which will then be discussed and approved by the National Assembly, in accordance with the country’s Constitution.

During his remarks, President Maduro called on the commission members to engage in a “creative, intelligent, and well-directed” debate to clearly define the scope of the reform.

Source: telesurenglish.net