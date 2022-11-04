Venezuela awards SVG PM honorary doctorate for his anti-hegemonic role

Venezuela confers Honorary Doctorate to PM Ralph Gonsalves

Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines was awarded the Doctorate Honoris Causa by the Bolivarian University of Venezuela (UBV) on Thursday for his significant contribution against the aggressions of imperial power groups and his unrestricted defence of counterhegemonic projects, in addition to his solidarity with the Latin American peoples.

During the event, held in the “Manuel Egaa” auditorium of the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV), the rector of the UBV, Sandra Oblitas, stated that Gonsalves is an undisputed leader of the Caribbean and highlighted the merits added to his political, academic and, cultural and humanist work in favour of the emancipation of its people and the fight “for their dignity and true social justice,” according to a press release from the Ministry

The professor remarked of the St Vincent revolutionary leader, “Without a doubt, we are in the presence of one of the most significant contemporary individuals of this century, a political leader, activist, and thinker, but above all, a human being with a large heart.”

The Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, for his part, expressed gratitude for this honour and underlined the unwavering commitment of his government and the social movements of his country to the protection of the ideals of sovereignty “at any moment.”

“This activity in which we are participating today is not only symbolic of everything we have accomplished in our civilization in Latin America and the Caribbean, but also highlights the significance of secondary and tertiary education for the development of a postcolonial economy that is diversified and robust,” Gonsalves emphasised.

In this regard, he emphasised the efforts of nations such as Venezuela and Cuba within the framework of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Trade Treaty of the Peoples (ALBA-TCP) “to promote an Educational Revolution,” which is essential “so that our peoples can attain a standard of living and production that is consistent with the high values of humanity.”

This Caribbean nation’s prime minister has stated on multiple occasions that Venezuela and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are “extremely close peoples, and he hopes that this solidarity and closeness will endure forever.”

Venezuela and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines maintain cooperation links in the areas of finance, energy, commerce, taxation, tourism, and security.

Source : ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS