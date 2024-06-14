Venezuela Demands Before the UN the Elimination of Unilateral Coercive Measures

On Thursday, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil urged the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to put an end to all “unilateral coercive measures” that the United States and its allies apply against developing countries.

He also emphasized that unilateral coercive measures constitute crimes against humanity as they violate the human rights of entire populations.

Speaking before the plenary on the agenda dedicated to analyzing and rejecting these forms of collective punishment, the Bolivarian diplomat described as a failure the measures that ten U.S. administrations have maintained against the Cuban revolution for over 60 years. He also demanded that Washington withdraw these measures and remove Cuba from the unilateral list of states that sponsor terrorism.

Gil recalled that over 30 nations are subject to arbitrary unilateral sanctions, which affect multilateralism, undermine trust among nations, and create obstacles for the affected countries’ development.

He denounced the U.S. attempt to strip his country of CITGO, a company that is part of the assets that the Venezuelan State holds in U.S. territory. Gil rejected the U.S. harassment against Petrocaribe, a solidarity program that Venezuela maintained for years to benefit 11 Caribbean nations with fuel at fair prices.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Far-Right Encourages Violence in Venezuela: President Maduro

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro warned that far-right forces seek to set violent scenarios similar to those created during the urban protests of 2014 and 2017.

During his TV program “With Maduro +,” he recalled the murder of Orlando Figuera, a young Venezuelan who suffered second-degree burns inflicted by a violent mob.

“He became a symbol of fascist hate crimes. In 2017, they incited that hatred and now they want to bring it back to Venezuela so that we face off and kill each other. The far-right’s main bet is this violence-generating hatred,” Maduro said.

“Crimes like that of Orlando Figuera must never be repeated. Fascism with its hatred can never return,” the Bolivarian leader emphasized, urging Venezuelan citizens to cultivate “love, coexistence, solidarity, tolerance, and respect.”

Maduro asked King Felipe VI and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez to hand over those involved in Figuera’s death to Venezuelan authorities for prosecution.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Great Patriotic Pole Activates Its Political Mobilization Method

On Friday, Diosdado Cabello, the vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), led the launch of the “1x10x7” political movilization method aimed at achieving a decisive popular victory in the presidential elections on July 28.

Accompanied by leaders and militants of the Great Patriotic Pole (GPP), he recalled that President Nicolas Maduro asked the Chavista forces to intensify citizen mobilization to ensure a decisive vote.

Summarized with the formula “1x10x7”, the GPP’s political mobilization method seeks that each Chavista sympathizer or militant conquer the vote of 10 citizens each day so as to guarantee massive turnout in the presidential elections.

Cabello emphasized that the consolidation of the popular organization is a condition for victory in the presidential elections, which in turn will be a condition for guaranteeing peace in Venezuela.

“Chavismo is a powerful force, but we need to go further,” said the PSUV leader, highlighting the importance of achieving higher levels of coordination between progressive organizations to capture electoral preferences.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuela To Generate Solar Energy With Support From China, India, Türkiye

President Maduro announced that Venezuela will carry out a mega electrical plan in the state of Mérida with the support of China, India, and Türkiye.

“We have an ambitious plan to generate 3,000 megawatts with solar energy and strengthen self-generation in the Venezuelan Andes, the area most affected by the U.S. economic war,” he pointed out during a meeting of the National Productive Economy Council carried out in the Los Andes region.

“With China, India, and Türkiye, we have maintained discussions to strengthen municipal-level self-generation of electricity. This will strengthen the national electrical system so that it can never be sabotaged again,” the Bolivarian leader said, adding that his administration also aims to recover the country’s road and highway system.

Source: telesurenglish.net

The Venezuelan Economy To Grow Over 8 Percent in 2024: President Maduro

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro held a meeting with the National Council of Productive Economy in the state of Apure, where he highlighted the growth and diversification of the national economy despite the existence of 930 imperialist sanctions.

Besides calling for a national dialogue to move the country forward, the Bolivarian leader emphasized the participation of Venezuelan entrepreneurs, who have been involved in building a new productive model and activating the 18 driving sectors of the economy. Maduro expressed his absolute faith in the people’s abilities to progress and advance towards making Venezuela an economic power.

“Now we move to a higher stage: the comprehensive reconstruction of the Social Welfare State without depending on anyone,” he said, reaffirming that the Venezuelan economy continues to grow.

“In the first five months of 2024, tax revenue reached US$4.3 billion, which represents a 93.8 percent growth compared to the same period in 2020. By December, we will have an increase of over 100 percent in tax revenue,” he added.

Source: telesurenglish.net