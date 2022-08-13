Venezuela Demands the Return of Its Assets Held Abroad

On Monday, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro called on his compatriots to mobilize to reject the illegal appropriation of Venezuelan assets abroad.

The mobilizations seek to show the international community that the Bolivarian people reject actions such as the retention of the gold reserves of the Venezuelan Central Bank carried out by England, the appropriation of the assets belonging to CITGO Petroleum Corporation, and the retention of a CONVIASA plane in Argentina.

“Enough of abuses against Venezuela!” Maduro said and announced that the Venezuelan State will implement international actions for the recovery of all the country’s assets abroad.

“From Venezuela we will articulate a great campaign against the sanctions and the criminal persecution, a campaign for the rescue of the gold in London and for the rescue of the pilots and the plane that remain kidnapped in Argentina.”

Source: telesurenglish.net

President Maduro Congratulates Petro After His Swearing-In

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro congratulated Gustavo Petro who was sworn in as the new president of Colombia for the period 2022-2026: “My congratulations to Colombia. I extend my hand to Gustavo Petro to rebuild the brotherhood on the basis of respect and love for the peoples,” said the Venezuelan president.

Referring to one of the phrases of Petro’s inaugural speech, in which the new Colombian president highlighted the importance of rejecting any war scenario, Maduro urged to work on the prompt reconstruction of diplomatic relations between his country and Colombia.

“We have to take advantage of this second opportunity for the good, peace and stability of Colombia and Venezuela. Good luck, President Petro, may God bless you,” the Bolivarian leader said.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago to Strengthen Cooperation

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, held on past Friday a meeting with the Minister of Energy and Energy Industries of Trinidad and Tobago, Stuart Richard Young, which was propitious to address the strengthening of bilateral cooperation relations.

The working meeting held, the representatives of both parties “consolidated their ties of cooperation, complementarity and solidarity”.

In recent months, in energy matters, both countries have expressed their desire and commitment to reactivate energy cooperation, and particularly the Government of Trinidad and Tobago has proposed the search for formulas for the normalization of gas and oil supplies at world level.

Source: telesurenglish.net

With letters Queen Elizabeth II recognizes Maduro

Three diplomatic letters from the United Kingdom recently sent to President Nicolás Maduro show that Queen Elizabeth II, monarch of the British crown, recognizes the Venezuelan head of state and, consequently, the Bolivarian government, which calls into question the decision of the English court in the case of Venezuelan gold illegally held in the Bank of England.

These are credential letters, dated June 1 of this year, presented by diplomats from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, whose sovereign and head of state is Queen Elizabeth II.

The translation of the letters, with the monarch’s signature, reads: “His Excellency Nicolás Maduro Moros, President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.” These documents are the new evidence for the Government to file a new appeal in the trial, and recover the 32 tons of gold.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

President Díaz-Canel thanks Venezuela for solidarity after fire

The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, thanked the Venezuelan people and President Nicolás Maduro for sending a contingent of firefighters and experts from Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) to the island to provide specialized technical support to accompany the extinction efforts of the fire in Matanzas.

Díaz-Canel expressed his gratitude through a message posted on his social network Twitter, “The endearing message from Minister Tareck El Aissami is moving, announcing the departure for Cuba of a group of firefighters and experts from PDVSA. Thanks to brother Nicolás Maduro and the noble people of Venezuela for the support. Matanzas Force”.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Parlatino repudiates decision on Venezuelan gold in the United Kingdom

The president of the Venezuelan Parliamentary Group of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament (GPVPL), Ángel Luis Rodríguez Gamboa, expressed his total rejection of the decision of the High Court of London to keep the Venezuelan gold deposited in the Bank of England.

He urged the Latin-Caribbean community to express their discomfort and repudiation of what can be described as “colonial piracy with new-style corsairs.”

In the opinion of the parliamentarian, the opinion of the London Superior Court, what it intends is to deprive the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela of an asset as important as gold: “Venezuelan assets deposited in the British bank continue to belong to Venezuelans. We support the steps taken by the Central Bank of Venezuela to recover our wealth and we are sure that Justice will prevail,” said Rodríguez.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Venezuela Congratulates St. Kitts and Nevis PM on Victory

“I had a telephone contact with Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister Elect of St. Kitts and Nevis, to whom I expressed my congratulations for his victory last August 5. Venezuela reiterates its commitment to strengthening friendly relations with the peoples of the Caribbean”, the Venezuelan president wrote through his Twitter account.

According to data from the electoral body of that nation, St. Kitts and Nevis Labor Party (Sknlp) was declared the winner on August 6 after obtaining six of the 11 seats to be elected in the process.

The elections were accompanied by the Caribbean Community (Caricom) and the Organization of American States (OAS).

Source: telesurenglish.net

Matanzas Fire is Being Extinguished but Danger Remains

The Cuban authorities reported that the extinction of the industrial fire in Matanzas is progressing despite the difficulties. Although the flames continue to burn 4 out of 8 large fuel tanks, emergency teams have taken important steps to contain the fire.

“We made progress in confronting the terrible fire in the Matanzas Industrial Zone. Yesterday was a day of victory, but we cannot trust ourselves. The danger is still latent,” Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel tweeted.

Local authorities explained that “a more favorable moment” has been created thanks to a more stable water supply and the creation of fire containment dikes.

Mexico and Venezuela have contributed substantially to the control of the fire. From these two countries, 20 flights have arrived with 127 specialists, 45,000 liters of retardant foam, 8 breathable air tanks with armor, and other materials.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Félix Plasencia appointed ambassador of Venezuela in Colombia

The president of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, announced this Thursday the appointment of Félix Plasencia as ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the Republic of Colombia.

“I want to announce that the former foreign minister, Félix Placencia, who was ambassador to the People’s Republic of China and who is today president of the International Investment Center, I have appointed him as the next ambassador to the Republic of Colombia,” Maduro said.

The Head of State reported that the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry sent the letters of approval of the new Colombian government led by President Gustavo Petro.

Likewise, the National President announced the formation of a special team to deal with the situation in Colombia, headed by the Executive Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez. Maduro explained that this team develops a work plan, for when the reopening of the border of both nations is announced.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve