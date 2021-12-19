Venezuela denounces a new attack on its electricity system

Venezuela’s sectoral vice-president for Public Works and Services, General Néstor Luis Reverol, denounced a new attack on the country’s electricity system in the early hours of Friday morning.

In a telephone conversation with state-run Venezolana de Televisión (VTV), the electricity minister said the aggression occurred at the Guri power complex in the south of the country. Reverol said that officials from the Corporación Eléctrica (Corpoelec) are on site to begin operations to restore service in the states affected by the blackout.

Minister Reverol stressed that he is at the forefront of the manoeuvres and operations to continue reporting on the stabilisation and normalisation of the country’s electricity system.

It is reported that affected entities include different areas of the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, as well as areas in the states of Zulia, Mérida, Carabobo, Miranda, Lara, Aragua, Apure, Anzoátegui, Vargas, Bolívar, Nueva Esparta, Barinas, Trujillo, Sucre, Táchira, Falcón, Yaracuy and Portuguesa.

Source: Telesur

President Maduro participates in the XIV edition of FitVen

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, is participating in the 14th edition of the International Tourism Fair of Venezuela (FitVen), which is being held in the state of La Guaira.

The major tourism event, which began last Tuesday, features stands of international exhibitors, among them the guests of honour: Cuba, Nicaragua, South Africa, Indonesia, Iran and Russia.

Representatives of the nation’s public and private sectors also participate, including airlines, tour operators, tourism and related service providers, wholesale travel agencies, among others.

Source: www.mppre.gob.ve

Bolivarian Government rejects European Parliament’s interference in Cuba

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia rejected the European Parliament’s interference in Cuba’s internal affairs. Through his account on the social network Twitter, the diplomat said on Wednesday that “we reject the interference and neo-colonist stance of the European Parliament that insists on politically instrumentalising the issue of human rights”.

Furthermore, he expressed his total solidarity with Cuba in the face of this new interfering action by the European authorities.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister’s statement comes after the Cuban Foreign Ministry issued a communiqué in which it denounced the “double standards in the European Parliament’s treatment of human rights”.

Source: Telesur

Venezuela and Belarus outline new cooperation route in VIII High Level Joint Commission

For two consecutive days, the VIII High Level Joint Commission Venezuela-Belarus developed in Caracas an outline of work and strategic bilateral cooperation in various areas of economic development, informed the president of the Commission on the Venezuelan side, Ricardo Menéndez.

The sectoral vice-president for planning explained that they made progress in reviewing important defence and food production issues in the face of the onslaught of unilateral coercive measures.

He commented that the strengthening of services and eco-socialist mining development were also part of the roadmap aimed at boosting production, national industry and financing in accordance with the Bolivarian Economic Agenda. The Joint Commission also evaluated the progress of strategic projects in housing construction and industrial production, in accordance with the needs of the national and international market.

Source: www.mppre.gob.ve

President Maduro: ALBA-TCP defends peoples’ sovereignty

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, speaking at the closing of the 20th Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), said that the organisation has the capacity to face the world’s new challenges.

“ALBA has had a great capacity to bypass the different moments and situations, as well as to generate a capacity to impact the lives of the peoples with actions. Fidel and Chávez were geniuses who envisioned issues such as health, energy and union,” the president said.

At the same time, the head of state insisted that only together will the region be able to confront the challenges, “only together will it be possible to achieve the dream of development, stability and the growing well-being of the peoples. We will never succeed in laying a solid permanent foundation for development separately”, he added.

Source: Telesur

Delcy Rodríguez assures that laws approved for the respect and exercise of human rights protect the revolutionary process

The Executive Vice President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, assured that the laws recently approved by the National Assembly, whose content is aimed at the respect and exercise of Human Rights (HR) shield the process of the Bolivarian Revolution.

Through his account on the social network Twitter, Rodríguez stressed that 22 years after the approval of the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, the people continue to walk the path of humanism traced by Commander Hugo Chávez.

“We know that we come from the Fourth Republic, of ignominy, of massive violation of human rights, this is the path that Hugo Chávez bequeathed us and together with President Nicolás Maduro, we continue to guarantee the protection of our people,” said Rodríguez.