Venezuela denounces before the UN the impact of coercive measures

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, denounced the impact of unilateral coercive measures on the country’s economy to face the Covid-19 pandemic, in the framework of the 49th Ordinary Session of the Human Rights Council of the United Nations (UN).

He emphasized that Venezuela has managed to mitigate the pandemic, in spite of the great difficulties caused by the imposition of unilateral coercive measures, which he described as “criminal, punitive and extortive sanctions against the economy and against the people”.

According to the Venezuelan head of state, these measures have blocked access to food, supplies and medical equipment throughout this period. Maduro stressed that Venezuela was impacted by 503 unilateral coercive measures “to destroy our economy, destabilize our democracy and put an end to the inclusive social model built by the Bolivarian Revolution”.

The President denounced the withholding and seizure of 31 tons of gold belonging to Venezuelan reserves by the Bank of England with the support of the Government of the United Kingdom, the freezing of more than 1 billion dollars by the new Bank of Portugal; the transfer from the City Bank of 342 million dollars to a U.S. Treasury account.

Source: Telesurtv.net

Venezuela participates in 33rd Intersessional Meeting of Heads of State and Government of Caricom

The Vice Minister for the Caribbean, Raúl Li Causi, represented Venezuela at the 33rd Intersessional Meeting of Heads of State and Government of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), in San Pedro, Belize.

On the other hand, the Venezuelan diplomat, on behalf of the Government and people of Venezuela, conveyed friendly greetings to the President of the Republic of Suriname, Chan Santokhi, and his Minister of Foreign Affairs, Albert Ramdin.

The Vice Minister for the Caribbean also held meetings with the Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit; the Prime Minister of Grenada, Keith Mitchell; and the Secretary General of Caricom, Carla Barnett.

The main theme of the Caricom Summit was the economic progress of the region, following the impact of the international epidemiological crisis of COVID-19, as well as environmental issues such as climate change and the difficulties in accessing healthy and sustainable food in some Caribbean nations.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Second Congress of the Working Class is installed

The President, Nicolás Maduro, installed the second Congress of the Working Class “José Chino Khan” in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, with the participation of the labor sector of all the regions of the South American country.

The main objectives of the meeting were to promote the Productive Councils of Workers (CPT), the analysis of the ten years of management of the Bolivarian Socialist Workers Central (CBST), to examine the workers’ political-technical and ideological formation; as well as to consolidate the link with workers’ leaders at the international level.

The Congress has as its motto “Consolidating the Bolivarian Homeland to build Socialism”, it will last until next November, and will cover the entire national territory in order to obtain proposals that enhance the social welfare of the labor sector.

Source: Telesurtv.net

ALBA-TCP and Simón Bolívar Institute strengthen cooperation ties

With a purpose of strengthening cooperation between the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), the Vice-Minister for North America and President of the Simon Bolivar Institute (ISB), Carlos Ron, held a meeting with the Executive Secretary of the integration, Sacha Llorenti.

Both took advantage of the meeting to evaluate the current geopolitical situation of the countries that make up the Alliance and expressed their position regarding the interventionist actions of the government of the United States and other countries that insist on undermining the self-determination of the peoples.

Finally, they addressed the consequences of U.S. interference and the imposition of criminal unilateral coercive measures on the countries.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Venezuela supports dialogue process between Russia and Ukraine

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro backed the start of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, at the same time, he rejected the economic, financial and trade sanctions imposed on Moscow.

“We hope that these negotiations between Russia and Ukraine give good results to move towards a multipolar world”, said the head of state, who emphasized that the country supports peace talks that favor tranquility.

Similarly, President Maduro reiterated that the sanctions against Russia represent a violation of sovereignty and self-determination, as they prevent the people from the full enjoyment of their rights, in addition, the president repudiated the entire media campaign that has been raised against Russia.

Source: Telesurtv.net

President Maduro celebrates the agreements of the 26th OPEC and Non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting

The President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro Moros, praised the agreements established at the 26th OPEC and Non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting: “I celebrate the agreements of the 26th OPEC and Non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting, which reaffirms the commitment to advance towards a stable and balanced oil market. The path is and will always be the recovery of the global economy, united for the construction of a new post-pandemic era”, he stressed through a message published on his official account on the social network Twitter @NicolasMaduro.

Among the agreements are: To reconfirm the production adjustment plan and the monthly production adjustment mechanism approved at the 19th OPEC and Non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting and the decision to adjust upwards the total monthly production by 0.4 mb/d for the month of April 2022, according to the attached schedule.

Source: mppre.gob.ve