Venezuela Denounces Siege of Its Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina

On Sunday, on the day of the elections, the Government of Venezuela denounced the siege of the Embassy of Caracas in Buenos Aires, where hundreds of Venezuelan residing in the southern nation voted in the presidential elections held.

Through X, the Venezuelan deputy minister for Latin America, Rander Peña, said that the Milei executive, «in the midst of his despair, he threatens to siege the Venezuelan Embassy in Argentina, constituting a violation of the Vienna Convention».

“We hold Milei responsible for the physical integrity of our diplomatic staff. We do not tolerate any threat”, the official added on the social network, where he responded to a post by the Argentine Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, who heads the siege and said she was in front of the Venezuelan Embassy «waiting for the results of the elections together with hundreds of people».

For her part, the Venezuelan ambassador in Argentina, Stella Lugo, through X, strongly denounced «the irresponsible interference actions and the siege» to the Embassy of the Caribbean country, and accused Bullrich of violating «international conventions» and inciting «hatred and violence».

I hold you responsible for any aggression against our Embassy, our diplomatic staff, local staff and the members of the polling stations still in the Embassy. Today we had a beautiful election day and you intend to cloud it», said the diplomat.

Venezuela during this day hosts the presidential elections, an election process that has occurred in Paz and without incident, as stated by the country’s military authorities, including Defence Minister Vladimir Godfather and Attorney General Tarek William Saab.

In Argentina, at least 220,000 Venezuelans reside, but only 2,638 people were entitled to vote, and those who were not part of that 1,5% decided to approach the surroundings of the Embassy in Buenos Aires to accompany their compatriots they were going to pay.