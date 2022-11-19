Venezuela denounces the impact of unilateral sanctions on its people

Delcy Rodriguez denounced the impact of unilateral sanctions on the living conditions of the Venezuelan people

On Friday, Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodriguez held meetings with officials from United Nations agencies in Geneva, where she denounced the consequences of the arbitrary sanctions that the United States and the European Union maintain against her country.

Rodriguez held a meeting with the director of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan, with whom she discussed issues related to the diversification of Venezuelan exports amid the U.S. blockade.

Subsequently, the Venezuelan vice president ratified the support of the Bolivarian nation for multilateralism during her meetings with Tatiana Valovaya, the director of the UN Office at Geneva, and Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Caracas To Host Talks Between Colombian Government and ELN

The city of Caracas will serve as the seat of the dialogue table between the Colombian Government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas, the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

“(…) Resolution 265 of November 15th, 2022, recognized as authorized representatives of the National Liberation Army to participate in the Dialogue Table to be resumed by the national Government with that organization in Caracas (Venezuela)”, said the statement of the Prosecutor’s Office, disseminated on its Twitter account.

The resumption of peace talks between the Colombian State and the ELN will occur as of the following Monday, confirmed President Gustavo Petro on Thursday.

Maduro: Venezuela Has Highest Economic Growth in Latin America

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said on Thursday that his country has the highest economic growth in Latin America and the Caribbean, despite the sanctions imposed against it.

“Venezuela today has the largest economic growth in Latin America and the Caribbean as a result of the work, effort and entrepreneurship of all”, said Maduro during a speech broadcast on the state-run Venezolana de Televisión channel.

Maduro pointed out that his government resisted the various events that the opposition promoted to remove him from power.

For its part, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated in its October forecasts a 6 percent growth for Venezuela for this year. Meanwhile, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (CELAC) increased to 12 percent the growth projection for Venezuela’s Gross Domestic Product for 2022.

Venezuela Asks the ICJ to Declare Guyana’s Claim Inadmissible

Historical investigations show that the United Kingdom presented falsified maps that defined borders in its favor.

On Thursday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) holds public hearings on the preliminary objections raised by Venezuela in the case concerning the 1899 Arbitral Award whereby the United Kingdom delimited borders between Venezuela and Guyana.

As a result of the arbitrary actions of the British crown, the Venezuelan territory known as the Essequibo has been improperly occupied by Guyana. Consequently, Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodriguez asked the Hague Court to declare Guyana’s lawsuit over the Essequibo inadmissible.

In presenting her country’s objections, she confirmed that the Bolivarian government does not recognize the ICJ jurisprudence since the 1966 Geneva Agreement establishes that Venezuela and Guyana commit to a bilateral resolution of any conflict in the Essequibo area.

Rodriguez pointed out that the ICJ is not in a position to admit the Guyana lawsuit because the U.K., the indispensable party to resolve the issue of the dispute, does not participate.

Venezuela to Defend Right Over the Essequibo: President Maduro

Vice President Rodriguez reiterated that the 1966 Geneva Agreement is the only legal instrument in force to achieve a solution on the dispute over the Essequibo.

On Tuesday, President Nicolas Maduro asserted that Venezuela will defend its sovereign rights over the Essequibo territory at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague.

“Venezuela will defend its historical and legal right over the Essequibo,” he said, recalling that Vice President Delcy Rodriguez will participate in the hearings on the preliminary objections presented by Venezuela against Guyana’s unilateral claim before the ICJ.

One antecedent related to this dispute is the 1899 Award of Paris, whereby the U.K. seized Venezuelan territory and delimited borders between Venezuela and Guyana. Because of this action, 70 percent of the territory currently occupied by Guyana belongs to Venezuela.

Venezuela-Iran: Framework Agreement in “Seven Major Sectors”

During the IX meeting of the Iran-Venezuela High-Level Joint Commission held in Tehran, both nations discussed strategic cooperation in science and technology, energy, health, and education, among others.

The Minister of People’s Power for Productive Agriculture and Land of Venezuela, Wilmar Castro, announced today that progress is being made in executing a framework cooperation agreement between the two countries in seven sectors.

“In this ninth binational meeting, the seven appointed commissions have made extraordinary progress and we are working on a framework agreement covering seven major sectors: energy, science, technology, health, education, agriculture and tourism,” Castro said.

The diplomat said more than 40 companies are seeking to invest in Venezuela. In this sense, Castro said, “We have been making the corresponding contacts with the companies and the Iranian Ministry of Energy” to improve the Venezuelan electric system.

